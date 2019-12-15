IZTHMI (Atmospheric Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Arrows of Our Ways le 14 février via Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :
1. Chasm
2. To Traipse Alone
3. This Listless World
4. Interlude
5. Useless is the song of Man, From Throats Calloused by Name
6. A Shout that bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning
7. (The Angels Are Lost)
8. The Arrows of Our Ways
Par Keyser
Par Sim
Par Holmy
Par AxGxB
Par Oxcidium
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Troll Traya
Par Sakrifiss
Par X-Death
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dantefever