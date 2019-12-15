chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
130 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 14 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 14 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Caustic Vomit
 Caustic Vomit - Festerinf O... (C)
Par Sim		   
Mortiferum
 Mortiferum - Disgorged From... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Xysma
 Xysma - Xysma (Compil.) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Asphodèle
 Asphodèle - Jours Pâles (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Traveler
 Traveler - Traveler (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Mutilated
 Mutilated - In Memoriam (Co... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lunar Mantra
 Lunar Mantra - Genesis (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Filosofem (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 10 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 10 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Troll Traya		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - Black Milleni... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Silure
 Silure - Route De Troche (D... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Shining
 Shining - VII: Född Förlora... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Evocation
 Evocation - Dead Calm Chaos (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Caladan Brood
 Caladan Brood - Echoes of B... (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 15 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 15 Décembre 2019 Carcariass - Trajeto de Cabra - Bütcher - Izthmi - Saltas
»
(Lien direct)
CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Star Implosion" extrait de son nouvel opus Planet Chaos sorti le 6 décembre via Great Dane Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAJETO DE CABRA (Black/Death, Canada) offre son premier full-length Supreme Command of Satanic Will en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. C'est sorti vendredi sur Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BÜTCHER (Speed Metal, Belgique) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "45 RPM Metal" extrait de son nouvel album 666 Goats Carry My Chariot à paraître le janvier chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Inauguration of Steele
2. Iron Bitch
3. 45 RPM Metal
4. Metallström/Face the Bütcher
5. Sentinels of Dethe
6. 666 Goats Carry My Chariot
7. Viking Funeral
8. Brazen Serpent
9. Exaltation of Sulphur

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IZTHMI (Atmospheric Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Arrows of Our Ways le 14 février via Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :

1. Chasm
2. To Traipse Alone
3. This Listless World
4. Interlude
5. Useless is the song of Man, From Throats Calloused by Name
6. A Shout that bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning
7. (The Angels Are Lost)
8. The Arrows of Our Ways

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SALTAS (Death/Doom, Suède) sortira son premier full-length Mors Salis: Opus I le 15 mars 2020 sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Metaspiritual Redisintegration
2. Tremors
3. Astral Funeral March
4. Dimensional Seismic Waves
5. This Is the Death
6. The Rotting Resonance
7. ...the Liberation
8. Reversed Atom(b)		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
15 Décembre 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Carcariass
 Carcariass
Techno-death - 1991 - France		   
Ofdrykkja
Gryningsvisor
Lire la chronique
Caustic Vomit
Festerinf Odes to Deformity...
Lire la chronique
Kosmokrator
Through Ruin... Behold
Lire la chronique
Bölzer
Lese Majesty (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tan Kozh
Lignages oubliés
Lire la chronique
Ars Moriendi
La solitude du pieux scélér...
Lire la chronique
Mutilated
In Memoriam (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Silure
Route De Troche (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Dreamlord
Disciples of War
Lire la chronique
Grief
Torso
Lire la chronique
Havohej
Table of Uncreation
Lire la chronique
Avslut
Tyranni
Lire la chronique
Traveler
Traveler
Lire la chronique
A.A. Williams + Brutus + Cult of Luna
Lire le live report
Verse
Aggression
Lire la chronique
Suppression
Repugnant Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mur
Brutalism
Lire la chronique
Nightbearer
Tales Of Sorcery And Death
Lire la chronique
Diocletian
Amongst The Flames Of A Bvr...
Lire la chronique
Profanatica
Rotting Incarnation of God
Lire la chronique
Sentient Horror
Morbid Realms
Lire la chronique
Botanist à l'occasion de la sortie de Ecosystem
Lire l'interview
NONE #2 - RAVENSIRE - A Stone Engraved in Red
Lire le podcast
In The Woods...
Cease The Day
Lire la chronique
Pa Vesh En
Pyrefication
Lire la chronique
Stormwarrior
Norsemen
Lire la chronique
Desekryptor
Chasm Of Rot (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Gone In April
Shards of Light
Lire la chronique
Opeth
In Cauda Venenum
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Transfixion of Spirits
Lire la chronique