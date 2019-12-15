»

IZTHMI (Atmospheric Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Arrows of Our Ways le 14 février via Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :



1. Chasm

2. To Traipse Alone

3. This Listless World

4. Interlude

5. Useless is the song of Man, From Throats Calloused by Name

6. A Shout that bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning

7. (The Angels Are Lost)

8. The Arrows of Our Ways



