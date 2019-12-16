chargement...

Les news du 16 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 16 Décembre 2019 Malokarpatan - Body Count - Warkunt
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Krupinské Ohne, le nouvel album de MALOKARPATAN (Dark Heavy Metal) se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Filipojakubská Noc Na Štangarígelských Skalách". Sortie prévue le 20 mars via Invictus Productions.

INVICTUS PRODUCTIONS a écrit : Today we premiere a brand new track from the forthcoming Malokarpatan album Krupinské Ohne, which is out officially on Friday March 20th. As the band had already been playing this one live over the last while, it was decided that it would be the best one to present as some may already be familiar with it and those who are not, can rejoice in a new track! Guitarist Adam says of the new track; "Despite its 8 minute length, this is in fact one of the shorter songs on the album. We've chosen to publish it as we were already playing it live during our late autumn gigs. It has a bit of a hymnic feeling, as within the storyline of the album concept it describes a dreamlike flashback of one of the Krupina witches, back to a Walpurgis Night when she was received into the clandestine cult and swore an oath to forces beyond this world. This happens at the Štangarígel Rocks which is a place depicted on the album cover, where we also took band pictures."

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BODY COUNT (Rap Metal Urbain, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Carnivore qui sortira dans le courant du mois de mars 2020 via Century Media. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARKUNT (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "Dark Days To Come" qui figure sur son album Of Ruins And Agony sorti il y'a un an via Great Dane Records. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
16 Décembre 2019

