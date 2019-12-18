»

(Lien direct) TODAY IS THE DAY (Noise, USA) vient de signer sur BMG pour la sortie en février prochain d'un nouvel album intitulé No Good To Anyone. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre. L'artwork est signé Jeff Whitehead.



Steve Austin a écrit : "I fuckin' love my new album, No Good To Anyone. I wanted to make the heaviest and most rocking, psychedelic songs possible. To take you on a trip. Anything goes at any second. No Good To Anyone is an experience. No Good To Anyone is beginning of the end of your life."



