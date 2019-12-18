Les news du 18 Décembre 2019
|RAGE (Heavy/Power, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Wings Of Rage qui sortira le 10 janvier via Steamhammer/SPV. "Chasing The Twilight Zone" se découvre ci-dessous :
|VANANIDR (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Damnation qui sortira le 24 janvier via Purity Through Fire. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Distilled
2. Damnation
3. Hunter
4. Tides Of Blood
5. Wounds Of Old
6. Reflection
7. Void
|MAVORIM (Black Metal/Ambient, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Axis Mundi le 31 janvier sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Weltenberg
2. Aus Asche auferstanden
3. Wo kriegergleiche Kräfte walten
4. Wie ein Sturm
5. Die letzte Festung
6. Die Ufer von Thule
7. Der Himmel bricht entzwei Künstler
8. Verbannt in Dunkelheit
9. Königsjäger
10. Axis Mundi
11. Hyperborea
12. Wie ein Sturm (feat. Revenant - Sarkrista)
13. Kaiserjägerlied (Minenwerfer feat. Baptist)
|ZIFIR (Black Metal, Turquie) a posté ici le titre "Empire of Worms" issu de son nouveau longue-durée Demoniac Ethics à paraître le 24 janvier chez Duplicate Records. Tracklist :
1. Sûr
2. Chants for Execution
3. Still Reigning
4. Empire of Worms
5. Gökyüzü Karanlık
6. An Eerie Moment
7. Chaos Clouds
8. Spirit of Goats
9. A Bleak Portrait
10. Ephemeral Idols
11. Insects as Messengers
|CULT OF ERINYES (Black Metal, Belgique) dévoile son nouvel album Æstivation qui sort le 21 décembre via Amor Fati Productions.
|NEFARIOUS SPIRIT (Black Metal, Grèce) et VOID PRAYER (Black Metal, Bosnie-Herzégovine) vont sortir un split le 21 décembre sur Goatowarex. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.
|REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galle) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le morceau "Ephebiphobia" extrait de son nouveau disque Youth in Ribbons qui sortira le 20 janvier chez Inferna Profundus Records. Tracklist :
1. Menstruation
2. Ephebiphobia
3. Ephebophilic Wraith
4. Grave Lit Transmogrification
5. Ysgol
6. The Blood of Lady Tasker
7. The Bones of Lady Tasker
8. Taskermilward
9. The Incorporeal Hallways
10. Propagator of an Unspeakable Incestuous Coven
|PRIMEVAL MASS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Nine Altars le 21 février via Katoptron IX Records. Tracklist :
1. Circle Of Skulls
2. The Irkallian Born
3. Night Rapture
4. Amidst Twin Horizons
5. Burning Sorcery
6. Orphne
7. Firecrowned
8. The Hourglass Still
|HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal avec Dave Rotten d'Avulsed, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Fist to Face à paraître le 14 février sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intrump
02. Fist to Face
03. Empty Cyber Life
04. Vultures
05. Nuclear Fallout
06. Trapped by the Crappy Trap
07. Mentality Packs
08. The Aftermath (Recipients of Death cover)
09. Napalm Sweet Napalm
10. Innocent Hate
11. Fake Libertarian
