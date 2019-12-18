»

(Lien direct) REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galle) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le morceau "Ephebiphobia" extrait de son nouveau disque Youth in Ribbons qui sortira le 20 janvier chez Inferna Profundus Records. Tracklist :



1. Menstruation

2. Ephebiphobia

3. Ephebophilic Wraith

4. Grave Lit Transmogrification

5. Ysgol

6. The Blood of Lady Tasker

7. The Bones of Lady Tasker

8. Taskermilward

9. The Incorporeal Hallways

10. Propagator of an Unspeakable Incestuous Coven