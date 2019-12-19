»

(Lien direct) BEAST OF REVELATION (All-star Doom/Death, Pays-Bas/USA) sortira son premier full-length The Ancient Ritual of Death le 6 mars 2020 sur Iron Bonehead Productions. On y retrouve Bob Bagchus (Hellehond, Infidel Reich, ex-Asphyx, Grand Supreme Blood Court, Soulburn) à la batterie, A.J. van Drenth (Temple, Throne, ex-Beyond Belief) à la guitare et à la basse et John McEntee (Incantation, Funerus, Tribe of Pazazu) au chant. Tracklist :



1. Legions

2. The Great Tribulation

3. The Cryptic Void

4. The Fallen Ones

5. Beast VI

6. The Days of Vengeance

7. The Ancient Ritual of Death

8. The Unholy Roman Empire

9. We, the Lords of Chaos



