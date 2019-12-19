|
Les news du 19 Décembre 2019
News
Les news du 19 Décembre 2019 Musket Hawk - Beast of Revelation - Benighted
|»
|MUSKET HAWK (Grindcore/Sludge, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 24 janvier de son nouvel album Upside Of Sick. Tracklist :
1. Roidhead Swindler
2. Hexagon
3. Dios Mio
4. Punk Rock Ruined My Life
5. Bad Times
6. Uncouth Orchard
|
|»
|BEAST OF REVELATION (All-star Doom/Death, Pays-Bas/USA) sortira son premier full-length The Ancient Ritual of Death le 6 mars 2020 sur Iron Bonehead Productions. On y retrouve Bob Bagchus (Hellehond, Infidel Reich, ex-Asphyx, Grand Supreme Blood Court, Soulburn) à la batterie, A.J. van Drenth (Temple, Throne, ex-Beyond Belief) à la guitare et à la basse et John McEntee (Incantation, Funerus, Tribe of Pazazu) au chant. Tracklist :
1. Legions
2. The Great Tribulation
3. The Cryptic Void
4. The Fallen Ones
5. Beast VI
6. The Days of Vengeance
7. The Ancient Ritual of Death
8. The Unholy Roman Empire
9. We, the Lords of Chaos
|
|»
|BENIGHTED (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Obscene Repressed qui sortira le 10 avril via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Obscene Repressed
2. Nails
3. Brutus
4. The Starving Beast
5. Smoke Through The Skull
6. Implore The Negative
7. Muzzle
8. Casual Piece Of Meat
9. Scarecrow
10. Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way
11. Undivided Dismemberment
12. Bound To Facial Plague
|
|Benighted
Brutal Death - 1998 - France
|
