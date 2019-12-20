Les news du 20 Décembre 2019
News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2019 Hegemon - Ozzy Osbourne - Heaven Shall Burn
|»
|HEGEMON (Black orthodoxe mélodique, France) de retour ? C'est ce que laisse supposer le groupe via le court communiqué suivant :
"The dark past will rise one last time.
Not a re-recording, nor a celebration, but a missing piece.
Hegemon had the unique opportunity to release a never heard material from 2007 and seized it !
More info will be revealed very soon…"
|
|»
|OZZY OSBOURNE (Hard-Rock, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Ordinary Man qui sortira via Epic Records au début de l'année prochaine. "Under The Graveyard" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|HEAVEN SHALL BURN (Metalcore / Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel (et double) album Of Truth And Sacrifice prévu pour le mois de mars via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. March Of Retribution
2. Thoughts And Prayers
3. Eradicate
4. Protector
5. Übermacht
6. My Heart And The Ocean
7. Expatriate
8. What War Means
9. Terminate The Unconcern
10. The Ashes Of My Enemies
-----------
1. Children Of A Lesser God
2. La Résistance
3. The Sorrows Of Victory
4. Stateless
5. Tirpitz
6. Truther
7. Critical Mass
8. Eagles Among Vultures
9. Weakness Leaving My Heart
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Troll Traya
Par Ander
Par BBB
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Solarian
Par BBB
Par Archi
Par Archi
Par Archi
Par Ander
Par Sakrifiss
Par Oxcidium
Par Oxcidium
Par Keyser
Par Sim
Par Holmy