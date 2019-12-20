»

(Lien direct) HEAVEN SHALL BURN (Metalcore / Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel (et double) album Of Truth And Sacrifice prévu pour le mois de mars via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...



1. March Of Retribution

2. Thoughts And Prayers

3. Eradicate

4. Protector

5. Übermacht

6. My Heart And The Ocean

7. Expatriate

8. What War Means

9. Terminate The Unconcern

10. The Ashes Of My Enemies

-----------

1. Children Of A Lesser God

2. La Résistance

3. The Sorrows Of Victory

4. Stateless

5. Tirpitz

6. Truther

7. Critical Mass

8. Eagles Among Vultures

9. Weakness Leaving My Heart