Mayhem
 Mayhem - Daemon (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Hideous Divinity
 Hideous Divinity - Simulacrum (C)
Par Ander		   
Bölzer
 Bölzer - Lese Majesty (EP) (C)
Par BBB		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Chainsaw... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Tan Kozh pour la sortie de Lignages Oubliés
 Tan Kozh pour la sortie de ... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Borknagar
 Borknagar - True North (C)
Par Solarian		   
Pénitence Onirique
 Pénitence Onirique - Vestige (C)
Par BBB		   
Chevalier
 Chevalier - Destiny Calls (C)
Par Archi		   
Division Speed
 Division Speed - Division S... (C)
Par Archi		   
Lunar Shadow
 Lunar Shadow - The Smokeles... (C)
Par Archi		   
Les news du 15 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 15 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Ander		   
Murdryck
 Murdryck - Födelsen (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Lurker of Chalice
 Lurker of Chalice - Lurker ... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Ofdrykkja
 Ofdrykkja - Gryningsvisor (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 14 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 14 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Caustic Vomit
 Caustic Vomit - Festering O... (C)
Par Sim		   
Mortiferum
 Mortiferum - Disgorged From... (C)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 20 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2019 Hegemon - Ozzy Osbourne - Heaven Shall Burn
»
(Lien direct)
HEGEMON (Black orthodoxe mélodique, France) de retour ? C'est ce que laisse supposer le groupe via le court communiqué suivant :

"The dark past will rise one last time.
Not a re-recording, nor a celebration, but a missing piece.
Hegemon had the unique opportunity to release a never heard material from 2007 and seized it !

More info will be revealed very soon…"		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OZZY OSBOURNE (Hard-Rock, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Ordinary Man qui sortira via Epic Records au début de l'année prochaine. "Under The Graveyard" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEAVEN SHALL BURN (Metalcore / Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel (et double) album Of Truth And Sacrifice prévu pour le mois de mars via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. March Of Retribution
2. Thoughts And Prayers
3. Eradicate
4. Protector
5. Übermacht
6. My Heart And The Ocean
7. Expatriate
8. What War Means
9. Terminate The Unconcern
10. The Ashes Of My Enemies
-----------
1. Children Of A Lesser God
2. La Résistance
3. The Sorrows Of Victory
4. Stateless
5. Tirpitz
6. Truther
7. Critical Mass
8. Eagles Among Vultures
9. Weakness Leaving My Heart		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
20 Décembre 2019

