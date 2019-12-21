WARPED CROSS (Doom/Sludge, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Rumbling Chapel le 7 février sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :
01. Heart of Stone
02. Iron Fix
03. Cold Rain Shiver
04. Bite the Wire
05. Terminate Hate
06. The Lawfulness of the Administration
07. Infinite Fuss
08. Thickets
09. Ride into Fall
10. Over the Sea
11. Mourn Everest
