Les news du 21 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 21 Décembre 2019 Sepultura - Asgrauw - Goatblood - Cianide - Warped Cross
»
(Lien direct)
SEPULTURA (Thrash, Brésil) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Quadra qui sortira le 7 février via Nuclear Blast. "Last Time" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASGRAUW (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album IJsval qui sortira le 20 janvier via Death Kvlt Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Leeg
2. IJsval
3. Nevel
4. Stortvloed
5. Broeihaard
6. Heilloos
7. Warnorde

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOATBLOOD (Black/Death, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus Apparition of Doomsday en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Ça sort le 27 décembre chez Dunkelheit Produktionen.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CIANIDE (Death/Doom, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel EP Unhumanized en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 décembre via Hells Headbangers.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARPED CROSS (Doom/Sludge, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Rumbling Chapel le 7 février sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :

01. Heart of Stone
02. Iron Fix
03. Cold Rain Shiver
04. Bite the Wire
05. Terminate Hate
06. The Lawfulness of the Administration
07. Infinite Fuss
08. Thickets
09. Ride into Fall
10. Over the Sea
11. Mourn Everest		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Décembre 2019

