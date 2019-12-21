»

(Lien direct) WARPED CROSS (Doom/Sludge, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Rumbling Chapel le 7 février sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :



01. Heart of Stone

02. Iron Fix

03. Cold Rain Shiver

04. Bite the Wire

05. Terminate Hate

06. The Lawfulness of the Administration

07. Infinite Fuss

08. Thickets

09. Ride into Fall

10. Over the Sea

11. Mourn Everest