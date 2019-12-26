chargement...

Les news du 26 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 26 Décembre 2019 Worm - Necrogosto
»
(Lien direct)
WORM (Black/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Putrefying Swamp Mists at Dusk" issu de son nouvel album Gloomlord à venir le 24 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Putrefying Swamp Mists at Dusk (Intro)
2. Rotting Spheres of Sentient Black
3. Apparitions of Gloom
4. Melting in the Necrosphere
5. Abysmal Dimensions		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROGOSTO (Black/Thrash, Brésil) sortira son nouvel EP Ancestral Bestiality le 15 mars 2020 sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Demoniacal Proclamation (Intro)
2. Serpent of 1000 Eyes
3. Baphometic Noisy Cult
4. Perversions at Necrotemple
5. Ceremonial Rites for Missionary Desecration (Interlude)
6. Intoxication and Ecstasy
7. Marching to Oblivion
8. Transcending to Uku Pacha (Outro)		 Les news du
