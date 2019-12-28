»

(Lien direct) JORDABLOD (Black Metal, Suède) propose sur cette page le titre "Hin Ondes Mystär" tiré de son nouveau disque The Cabinet of Numinous Song qui sortira le 24 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. A Grand Unveiling

2. The Two Wings Of Becoming

3. Hin Ondes Mystär

4. The Beauty Of Every Wound

5. Blood And Rapture

6. The Cabinet Of Numinous Song

7. To Bleed Gold