Les news du 28 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 28 Décembre 2019 Jordablod - Horrid - Vulture Lord
»
(Lien direct)
JORDABLOD (Black Metal, Suède) propose sur cette page le titre "Hin Ondes Mystär" tiré de son nouveau disque The Cabinet of Numinous Song qui sortira le 24 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Grand Unveiling
2. The Two Wings Of Becoming
3. Hin Ondes Mystär
4. The Beauty Of Every Wound
5. Blood And Rapture
6. The Cabinet Of Numinous Song
7. To Bleed Gold		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORRID (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en écoute à cette adresse sa compilation de ré-enregistrements As We Forget Our Past qui sortira le 31 décembre via Dunkelheit Produktionen.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VULTURE LORD (Black/Thrash, Norvège) est de retourn avec un nouvel album intitulé Desecration Rite et à paraître le 1er mai 2020 sur Odium Records. L'opus avait été composé par Nefas (Urgehal) et on retrouve dans le line-up actuel des membres de Carpathian Forest, Beastcraft, Endezzma, Thornspawn et Urgehal. Tracklist :

1. Perverting the Bible
2. Burning the Kingdom of God
3. Stillborn Messiah
4. Bestial Rape of Sacred Flesh
5. Prepare the Coffin
6. Beneficial Martyrdom
7. Vulture Lord
8. Bloodbound Militia
9. Hark! The Hymns of War		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
28 Décembre 2019

