DELAIN (Metal Symphonique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Apocalypse & Chill qui sortira le 7 février via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. One Second
2. We Had Everything
3. Chemical Redemption
4. Burning Bridges
5. Vengeance
6. To Live Is To Die
7. Let's Dance
8. Creatures
9. Ghost House Heart
10. Masters Of Destiny
11. Legions Of The Lost
12. The Greatest Escape
13. Combustion
REAPER (Black/Speed, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "The Birth of War" issu de son premier full-length Unholy Nordic Noise qui sort le 31 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Hero of the Graveyard Flies
3. Severing Tentacles of Faith
4. Arctic Wrath - Blood and Bone
5. Order of the Beelzebub
6. Horn of Hades
7. The Birth of War
8. Surrender to the Void
9. This Crystal Hell
10. Ravenous Storm of Piss
11. De Krälande Maskarnas Kör
12. Outro
