Les news du 31 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 31 Décembre 2019 Black Breath - Delain - Reaper - Blood Spore - Nattverd
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK BREATH (Crust / Hardcore, Etats-Unis) vient d'annoncer le décès de son bassiste Elijah Nelson à l'âge de 40 ans. R.I.P !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DELAIN (Metal Symphonique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Apocalypse & Chill qui sortira le 7 février via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. One Second
2. We Had Everything
3. Chemical Redemption
4. Burning Bridges
5. Vengeance
6. To Live Is To Die
7. Let's Dance
8. Creatures
9. Ghost House Heart
10. Masters Of Destiny
11. Legions Of The Lost
12. The Greatest Escape
13. Combustion

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REAPER (Black/Speed, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "The Birth of War" issu de son premier full-length Unholy Nordic Noise qui sort le 31 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Hero of the Graveyard Flies
3. Severing Tentacles of Faith
4. Arctic Wrath - Blood and Bone
5. Order of the Beelzebub
6. Horn of Hades
7. The Birth of War
8. Surrender to the Void
9. This Crystal Hell
10. Ravenous Storm of Piss
11. De Krälande Maskarnas Kör
12. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD SPORE (Death/Doom, USA) ressortira son premier EP Fungal Warfare Upon All Life (avril 2019) le 28 février 2020 via Blood Harvest Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Hostile Fruiting Bodies
2. Cede to the Saprophyte
3. Apex Colony		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hoedeloese Rundt Baalet" tiré de son nouvel album Styggdom à venir le 31 janvier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hoedeloese Rundt Baalet
2. Dragsvoll
3. Skoddeskott
4. Heksebrann
5. Gatelangs I Land Og Rike
6. Gamle Erik
7. Hedninger Av En Svart Verden
8. Guds Djevelske Naervaer

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
31 Décembre 2019

