(Lien direct) DELAIN (Metal Symphonique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Apocalypse & Chill qui sortira le 7 février via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. One Second

2. We Had Everything

3. Chemical Redemption

4. Burning Bridges

5. Vengeance

6. To Live Is To Die

7. Let's Dance

8. Creatures

9. Ghost House Heart

10. Masters Of Destiny

11. Legions Of The Lost

12. The Greatest Escape

13. Combustion



<a href="http://delain.bandcamp.com/album/apocalypse-chill">Apocalypse & Chill by Delain</a>