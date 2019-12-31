Les news du 31 Décembre 2019 News Les news du 31 Décembre 2019 Reaper - Blood Spore - Nattverd » (Lien direct) REAPER (Black/Speed, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "The Birth of War" issu de son premier full-length Unholy Nordic Noise qui sort le 31 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Hero of the Graveyard Flies

3. Severing Tentacles of Faith

4. Arctic Wrath - Blood and Bone

5. Order of the Beelzebub

6. Horn of Hades

7. The Birth of War

8. Surrender to the Void

9. This Crystal Hell

10. Ravenous Storm of Piss

11. De Krälande Maskarnas Kör

12. Outro





» (Lien direct) BLOOD SPORE (Death/Doom, USA) ressortira son premier EP Fungal Warfare Upon All Life (avril 2019) le 28 février 2020 via Blood Harvest Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Hostile Fruiting Bodies

2. Cede to the Saprophyte

3. Apex Colony

» (Lien direct) NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hoedeloese Rundt Baalet" tiré de son nouvel album Styggdom à venir le 31 janvier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hoedeloese Rundt Baalet

2. Dragsvoll

3. Skoddeskott

4. Heksebrann

5. Gatelangs I Land Og Rike

6. Gamle Erik

7. Hedninger Av En Svart Verden

8. Guds Djevelske Naervaer





