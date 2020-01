»

(Lien direct) TEMPLE OF VOID (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album The World That Was le 27 mars sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :



1. A Beast Among Us [6:53]

2. Self-Schism [6:29]

3. A Single Obolus [1:41]

4. Leave the Light Behind [5:20]

5. Casket of Shame [7:39]

6. The World That Was [9:37]