chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
127 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Nile
 Nile - Vile Nilotic Rites (C)
Par Holmy		   
Lunar Mantra
 Lunar Mantra - Genesis (EP) (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Obsequiae
 Obsequiae - The Palms of So... (C)
Par thib54		   
Hulder
 Hulder - Embraced By Darkne... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Posthumous Regurgitation
 Posthumous Regurgitation - ... (C)
Par Sim		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Résignés (C)
Par lkea		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Atoma (C)
Par Solarian		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Aggravator
 Aggravator - Aggravator (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Devin Townsend
 Devin Townsend - Empath (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Enokhian
 Enokhian - Perseverare Diab... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 3 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 3 Janvier 2020 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Kickback
 Kickback - Forever War (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Halphas
 Halphas - The Infernal Path... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Visigoth
 Visigoth - Bells of Awakeni... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Oath Of Cruelty
 Oath Of Cruelty - Summary E... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Prostitute Disfigurement
 Prostitute Disfigurement - ... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Flesh of the Stars
 Flesh of the Stars - Mercy (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 8 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 8 Janvier 2020 Arcaine - Proscrito - Empire of the Moon - Midas - Heathen - Zalmoxis - Grafvitnir - Granada - Necrowretch - Slave One
»
(Lien direct)
ARCAINE (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier full-length As Life Decays le 14 février sur Black Sunset/MDD.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROSCRITO (Doom/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Marcado por la Pezuña" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Llagas y Estigmas à venir le 27 janvier chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Persistiendo [9:21]
2. Tronos de Oprobio [7:05]
3. Exequias [5:37]
4. Marcado por la Pezuña [7:18]
5. Pantalgia [11:07]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMPIRE OF THE MOON (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouveau disque Εκλειψις en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 10 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIDAS (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, USA) va sortir une compilation regroupant ses deux démos de l'année dernière, Demo Tapes, le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Clash of Steel
2. Gauntlet
3. White Lightning
4. Blackened Blade
5. Sands of Time
6. Usurper
7. Street Knights
8. White Wolf

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEATHEN (Thrash Metal, USA) va rééditer chez Mascot Records son opus The Evolution of Chaos sorti il y a dix ans le 31 janvier prochain avec bonus et DVD ainsi qu'un son remasterisé. Le groupe a pour l'occasion mis en ligne une "lyric video". Les détails :

Intro
Dying Season
Control By Chaos
No Stone Unturned
Arrows Of Agony
Fade Away
A Hero's Welcome
Undone
Bloodkult
Red Tears Of Disgrace
Seasons In Purgatory (Bonus Track)
Silent Nothingness

DVD Content:
The Making Of “The Evolution Of Chaos”
Live In Japan 2009
Dying Season - Director’s Cut
Dying Season - HD

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZALMOXIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un EP intitulé A Nocturnal Emanation le 31 janvier via Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. A Nocturnal Emanation [24:28]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAFVITNIR (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) va rééditer son premier long-format NâHásh le 14 février en CD digipack et vinyle sur Clavis Secretorvm. Tracklist :

1. Summoning of the Serpent
2. Shadowed portal (to the Left Light)
3. Vilddjurets Återkomst
4. Luciferian Flame
5. Beyond the Black Veil of Da'ath
6. Sphere of the Acausal
7. Vastness of Death		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRANADA (Thrash/Groove, Argentine) vient de sortir son nouvel album Amarre. Tracklist :

01. Autoridad
02. Golpes
03. Sometido
04. Castracción
05. Amarre

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Ones From Hell, le nouvel album de NECROWRETCH (Death Metal, France) sortira le 14 février via Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Codex Obscuritas" :

01. Pure Hellfire
02. Luciferian Sovranty (YouTube)
03. The Ones From Hell (YouTube)
04. Absolute Evil
05. Codex Obscuritas
06. Darkness Supreme
07. Through The Black Abyss
08. Necrowretch

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLAVE ONE (Death Metal Technique, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Omega Disciples le 24 janvier via Dolorem Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Suffocating The Stars" sur lequel on retrouve un featuring de Laurent Chambe, ex chanteur de Nephren-Ka :

01. Lightless Perspectives (YouTube)
02. Debris
03. Dissident Flesh
04. Carbon Mantra
05. Shapers Of The Inconsistent Horizon
06. Ce Que Dit La Bouche De l'Ombre
07. Les Disciples De l'Omega
08. Suffocating The Stars

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
8 Janvier 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nile
 Nile
Vile Nilotic Rites
2019 - Nuclear Blast Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Heathen
 Heathen
Thrash/Heavy - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch
Death Metal - 2008 - France		   
Slave One
 Slave One
Death Technique - 2009 - France		   
Nile
Vile Nilotic Rites
Lire la chronique
Reign in Blood
Missa pro Defunctis
Lire la chronique
Deathawaits
Rapture Smites
Lire la chronique
Hulder
Embraced By Darkness Mysts ...
Lire la chronique
Obsequiae
The Palms of Sorrowed Kings
Lire la chronique
Aggravator
Aggravator (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nightfell
A Sanity Deranged
Lire la chronique
Enokhian
Perseverare Diabolicum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Posthumous Regurgitation
Glorification Of Medical Ma...
Lire la chronique
Halphas
The Infernal Path into Obli...
Lire la chronique
Kickback
Forever War
Lire la chronique
Rivers Like Veins
Z iskier srebrnych orszaków
Lire la chronique
Visigoth
Bells of Awakening (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oath Of Cruelty
Summary Execution At Dawn
Lire la chronique
Les Sakrif'or 2019 (Et compo inédite de Véhémence)
Lire le podcast
Prostitute Disfigurement
Prostitute Disfigurement
Lire la chronique
Esoteric
A Pyrrhic Existence
Lire la chronique
Decem Maleficium
La Fin De Satán
Lire la chronique
Helloween
Keeper Of The Seven Keys pa...
Lire la chronique
Stromptha
Endura
Lire la chronique
Valosta Varjoon
Oberpfälzer Wald
Lire la chronique
Fractal Universe
Rhizomes of Insanity
Lire la chronique
Blosse
Nocturne
Lire la chronique
PPCM #28 - Cannibal Corpse, juste un groupe bourrin et stupide ?
Lire le podcast
Pagan Altar
Judgement of the Dead (Rééd...
Lire la chronique
Mayhem
Daemon
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity
Simulacrum
Lire la chronique
Appalling
Inverted Realm
Lire la chronique
Tan Kozh pour la sortie de Lignages Oubliés
Lire l'interview
Necronautical
Apotheosis
Lire la chronique