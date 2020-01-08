|
Les news du 8 Janvier 2020
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Rebirth By Blasphemy qui sortira le 24 janvier via Metal Blade. "Fucking Speed And Darkness" s'écoute ici :
|
|SVARTTJERN (Black Metal Brutal, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Shame Is Just A Word qui sortira le 17 janvier via Soulseller Records. "Frost Embalmed Abyss" se découvre ici :
|
|ARCAINE (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier full-length As Life Decays le 14 février sur Black Sunset/MDD.
|
|PROSCRITO (Doom/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Marcado por la Pezuña" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Llagas y Estigmas à venir le 27 janvier chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Persistiendo [9:21]
2. Tronos de Oprobio [7:05]
3. Exequias [5:37]
4. Marcado por la Pezuña [7:18]
5. Pantalgia [11:07]
|
|EMPIRE OF THE MOON (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouveau disque Εκλειψις en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 10 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions.
|
|MIDAS (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, USA) va sortir une compilation regroupant ses deux démos de l'année dernière, Demo Tapes, le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Clash of Steel
2. Gauntlet
3. White Lightning
4. Blackened Blade
5. Sands of Time
6. Usurper
7. Street Knights
8. White Wolf
|
|HEATHEN (Thrash Metal, USA) va rééditer chez Mascot Records son opus The Evolution of Chaos sorti il y a dix ans le 31 janvier prochain avec bonus et DVD ainsi qu'un son remasterisé. Le groupe a pour l'occasion mis en ligne une "lyric video". Les détails :
Intro
Dying Season
Control By Chaos
No Stone Unturned
Arrows Of Agony
Fade Away
A Hero's Welcome
Undone
Bloodkult
Red Tears Of Disgrace
Seasons In Purgatory (Bonus Track)
Silent Nothingness
DVD Content:
The Making Of “The Evolution Of Chaos”
Live In Japan 2009
Dying Season - Director’s Cut
Dying Season - HD
|
|ZALMOXIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un EP intitulé A Nocturnal Emanation le 31 janvier via Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. A Nocturnal Emanation [24:28]
|
|GRAFVITNIR (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) va rééditer son premier long-format NâHásh le 14 février en CD digipack et vinyle sur Clavis Secretorvm. Tracklist :
1. Summoning of the Serpent
2. Shadowed portal (to the Left Light)
3. Vilddjurets Återkomst
4. Luciferian Flame
5. Beyond the Black Veil of Da'ath
6. Sphere of the Acausal
7. Vastness of Death
|
|GRANADA (Thrash/Groove, Argentine) vient de sortir son nouvel album Amarre. Tracklist :
01. Autoridad
02. Golpes
03. Sometido
04. Castracción
05. Amarre
|
|Intitulé The Ones From Hell, le nouvel album de NECROWRETCH (Death Metal, France) sortira le 14 février via Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Codex Obscuritas" :
01. Pure Hellfire
02. Luciferian Sovranty (YouTube)
03. The Ones From Hell (YouTube)
04. Absolute Evil
05. Codex Obscuritas
06. Darkness Supreme
07. Through The Black Abyss
08. Necrowretch
|
|SLAVE ONE (Death Metal Technique, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Omega Disciples le 24 janvier via Dolorem Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Suffocating The Stars" sur lequel on retrouve un featuring de Laurent Chambe, ex chanteur de Nephren-Ka :
01. Lightless Perspectives (YouTube)
02. Debris
03. Dissident Flesh
04. Carbon Mantra
05. Shapers Of The Inconsistent Horizon
06. Ce Que Dit La Bouche De l'Ombre
07. Les Disciples De l'Omega
08. Suffocating The Stars
|
