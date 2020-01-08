»

(Lien direct) HEATHEN (Thrash Metal, USA) va rééditer chez Mascot Records son opus The Evolution of Chaos sorti il y a dix ans le 31 janvier prochain avec bonus et DVD ainsi qu'un son remasterisé. Le groupe a pour l'occasion mis en ligne une "lyric video". Les détails :



Intro

Dying Season

Control By Chaos

No Stone Unturned

Arrows Of Agony

Fade Away

A Hero's Welcome

Undone

Bloodkult

Red Tears Of Disgrace

Seasons In Purgatory (Bonus Track)

Silent Nothingness



DVD Content:

The Making Of “The Evolution Of Chaos”

Live In Japan 2009

Dying Season - Director’s Cut

Dying Season - HD



