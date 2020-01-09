»

(Lien direct) ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) propose un morceau inédit, "A Semblance of Normalcy", dont les bénéfices de ventes iront au World Wildlife Fund Australia afin de venir en aide aux animaux impactés par les incendies qui ravagent l'Australie depuis des semaines. Vous pouvez vous le procurer à cette adresse.



Voici le communiqué du groupe :



«As you’ve surely heard, Australia is under siege by countless wildfires. Our amazing drummer, Robin, lives in New South Wales, one of the hardest hit areas, and while his family has been lucky, the damage to the countryside has been extensive. The animal population has been particularly hard hit, with estimates of half a billion animals being killed by the fires. As it turns out, we have an unreleased song from the "Tintregen" sessions that also happens to be the first song Robin recorded for us. Thus, we’ve decided to release it as an exclusive charity single. All proceeds from the purchase of “A Semblance of Normalcy” will go to the World Wildlife Fund Australia (https://www.wwf.org.au/#gs.qbwjdl), who are helping to the save animals across the continent; in particular, the already decimated Koala population.»