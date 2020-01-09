chargement...

Possessed
 Possessed - Revelations Of ... (C)
Par johnlemzs		   
Les news du 8 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 8 Janvier 2020 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Infernal Conjuration
 Infernal Conjuration - Infe... (C)
Par the gloth		   
Nile
 Nile - Vile Nilotic Rites (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Moloth
 Moloth - By the Wing of Black (C)
Par Veles Master		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Lunar Mantra
 Lunar Mantra - Genesis (EP) (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Obsequiae
 Obsequiae - The Palms of So... (C)
Par thib54		   
Hulder
 Hulder - Embraced By Darkne... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Posthumous Regurgitation
 Posthumous Regurgitation - ... (C)
Par Sim		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Résignés (C)
Par lkea		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Atoma (C)
Par Solarian		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Aggravator
 Aggravator - Aggravator (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Devin Townsend
 Devin Townsend - Empath (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Enokhian
 Enokhian - Perseverare Diab... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 3 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 3 Janvier 2020 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 9 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 9 Janvier 2020 Serpent Noir - Voices of Ruin - Ashen Horde - Wardaemonic - Ossaert
»
(Lien direct)
SERPENT NOIR (Black Metal, Grèce) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "GOEH RA REAH: Garm Unchained" figurant sur son nouvel opus Death Clan OD à paraître le 7 février sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Black Knighthood Of OD
2. Cutting The Umbilical Cord Of Hel
3. Hexcraft
4. Asmodeus: The Sword Of Golachab
5. Astaroth: The Jaws Of Gha'Agsheblah
6. Necrobiological Chant Of Talas
7. GOEH RA REAH: Garm Unchained

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOICES OF RUIN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a signé sur M-Theory Audio pour la sortie au printemps de son nouvel album Path To Immortality produit par Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) propose un morceau inédit, "A Semblance of Normalcy", dont les bénéfices de ventes iront au World Wildlife Fund Australia afin de venir en aide aux animaux impactés par les incendies qui ravagent l'Australie depuis des semaines. Vous pouvez vous le procurer à cette adresse.

Voici le communiqué du groupe :

«As you’ve surely heard, Australia is under siege by countless wildfires. Our amazing drummer, Robin, lives in New South Wales, one of the hardest hit areas, and while his family has been lucky, the damage to the countryside has been extensive. The animal population has been particularly hard hit, with estimates of half a billion animals being killed by the fires. As it turns out, we have an unreleased song from the "Tintregen" sessions that also happens to be the first song Robin recorded for us. Thus, we’ve decided to release it as an exclusive charity single. All proceeds from the purchase of “A Semblance of Normalcy” will go to the World Wildlife Fund Australia (https://www.wwf.org.au/#gs.qbwjdl), who are helping to the save animals across the continent; in particular, the already decimated Koala population.»		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le quatrième album de WARDAEMONIC (Black Metal, Australie) aura pour titre Acts Of Repentance et sortira le 20 mars prochain via Transcending Obscurity Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Act II - Admission" :

01. Act I - Introspection
02. Act II - Admission
03. Act III - Castigation
04. Act IV - Sufferance
05. Act V - Repentance

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Bedehuis, le premier album du duo OSSAERT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira le 14 février via Argento Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "I" :

01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
9 Janvier 2020

