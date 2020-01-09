|
Les news du 9 Janvier 2020
News
Les news du 9 Janvier 2020 Vargr - Cruel Fate - Comaniac - Blóð - Serpent Noir - Voices of Ruin - Ashen Horde - Wardaemonic - Ossaert
|»
|VARGR (Death/Doom avec feu-Steve Hurdle ex-Gorguts, Canada) vient de sortir son unique enregistrement, l'EP The Abduction, via PRC Music. Disponible en intégralité sur ce lien.
|
|»
|CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier long-format A Quaternary of Decrepit Night Mares sur PRC Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouvel album Holodox, produit par Tommy Vetterli (Coroner), le 3 avril sur Metalworld. Le morceau-titre vient de sortir en single.
|
|»
|Le duo français de BLÓÐ (Doom Metal), formé par Ulrich W. (Otargos, Volker, ex-Rlht) et Anna W. (Lynn), sortira son 1er album demain via MusikÖ_Eye. Le titre, "Elysium", a été mis en écoute sur Youtube et Bandcamp. Une release party aura lieu le 18 janvier au Klub, en compagnie de Fátima et Negative Concept.
|
|»
|SERPENT NOIR (Black Metal, Grèce) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "GOEH RA REAH: Garm Unchained" figurant sur son nouvel opus Death Clan OD à paraître le 7 février sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Black Knighthood Of OD
2. Cutting The Umbilical Cord Of Hel
3. Hexcraft
4. Asmodeus: The Sword Of Golachab
5. Astaroth: The Jaws Of Gha'Agsheblah
6. Necrobiological Chant Of Talas
7. GOEH RA REAH: Garm Unchained
|
|»
|VOICES OF RUIN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a signé sur M-Theory Audio pour la sortie au printemps de son nouvel album Path To Immortality produit par Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head).
|
|»
|ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) propose un morceau inédit, "A Semblance of Normalcy", dont les bénéfices de ventes iront au World Wildlife Fund Australia afin de venir en aide aux animaux impactés par les incendies qui ravagent l'Australie depuis des semaines. Vous pouvez vous le procurer à cette adresse.
Voici le communiqué du groupe :
«As you’ve surely heard, Australia is under siege by countless wildfires. Our amazing drummer, Robin, lives in New South Wales, one of the hardest hit areas, and while his family has been lucky, the damage to the countryside has been extensive. The animal population has been particularly hard hit, with estimates of half a billion animals being killed by the fires. As it turns out, we have an unreleased song from the "Tintregen" sessions that also happens to be the first song Robin recorded for us. Thus, we’ve decided to release it as an exclusive charity single. All proceeds from the purchase of “A Semblance of Normalcy” will go to the World Wildlife Fund Australia (https://www.wwf.org.au/#gs.qbwjdl), who are helping to the save animals across the continent; in particular, the already decimated Koala population.»
|
|»
|Le quatrième album de WARDAEMONIC (Black Metal, Australie) aura pour titre Acts Of Repentance et sortira le 20 mars prochain via Transcending Obscurity Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Act II - Admission" :
01. Act I - Introspection
02. Act II - Admission
03. Act III - Castigation
04. Act IV - Sufferance
05. Act V - Repentance
|
|»
|Intitulé Bedehuis, le premier album du duo OSSAERT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira le 14 février via Argento Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "I" :
01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Serpent Noir
Black Metal Orthodoxe - 2006 - Grèce
|
|
Par Krokodil
Par johnlemzs
Par Fabulon
Par andreas_hansen
Par Veles Master
Par Funky Globe
Par Dysthymie
Par thib54
Par AxGxB
Par Sim
Par lkea
Par Solarian
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Keyser
Par InnerDam
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint