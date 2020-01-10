chargement...

Les news du 10 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 10 Janvier 2020 Heaven Shall Burn - Schizophrenia - Rat King - Grift - Redundant Protoplasm - Izthmi - Faustian Pact - Pantheon of Blood - Krypta Nicestwa - Crypt Dagger - Primeval Mass - War Dogs
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Of Truth And Sacrifice, le nouvel album de HEAVEN SHALL BURN (Metalcore / Death Mélodique) sortira le 20 mars via Century Media Records. Il s'agit d'un double-album dont le tracklisting se trouve ci-dessous. En attendant la sortie officielle, découvrez le double clip de "Protector" et "Weakness Leaving My Heart" :

CD1 - Of Truth :
01. March Of Retribution
02. Thoughts And Prayers
03. Eradicate
04. Protector
05. Übermacht
06. My Heart And The Ocean
07. Expatriate
08. What War Means
09. Terminate The Unconcern
10. The Ashes Of My Enemies

CD 2 - Of Sacrifice :
01. Children Of A Lesser God
02. La Résistance
03. The Sorrows Of Victory
04. Stateless
05. Tirpitz
06. Truther
07. Critical Mass
08. Eagles Among Vultures
09. Weakness Leaving My Heart

(Lien direct)
SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death/Thrash, Belgique) sortira son premier EP intitulé Voices le 31 janvier. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Structure Of Death" :

01. Structure Of Death
02. Perpetual Perdition (YouTube)
03. Mortal Sin
04. Schizophrenia
05. Beyond Reality

(Lien direct)
(Lien direct)
GRIFT (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Budet le 20 mars via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. Barn av ingenmansland
2. Skimmertid
3. Ödets bortbytingar
4. Väckelsebygd
5. Vita arkiv
(Lien direct)
REDUNDANT PROTOPLASM (Goregrind, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 7 février de son nouveau disque Adipose Piquerism: A Collection Of Maniacal Bloodlettings. Tracklist :

1. Truncated Ileostomy / Terratoma Dizygotician
2. Intravenous Leptosporosis
3. Abdominal Urethritis
4. Clit Ripper
5. Emaciatophobia
6. Forced Ingestion Of Endometrium Abscess Discharge
7. High Caloric Dysphagia
8. Planned Obsolescence
9. Runaway Systolic Arterial Rupture
10. Terroristic Fecalization
11. Drop Dead (Siege Cover)
12. Rapid Cellulite Prolapse
13. Bipolar Coagulation Of The Metastatic Tumor

(Lien direct)
IZTHMI (Atmospheric Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "A Shout that Bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning" extrait de son prochain opus The Arrows of Our Ways qui sort le 14 février sur Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :

1. Chasm
2. To Traipse Alone
3. This Listless World
4. Interlude
5. Useless is the song of Man, From Throats Calloused by Name
6. A Shout that bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning
7. (The Angels Are Lost)
8. The Arrows of Our Ways

(Lien direct)
FAUSTIAN PACT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album Outojen Tornien Varjoissa le 14 février chez Werewolf Records. Un extrait est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Saastainen Valo Lintutornissa
2. Myytti Am'Khollenin Kuninkaasta
3. Kuulas Musta Aika
4. Loitsupuut
5. Rauniopuhetta
6. Keihäsrinta
7. Valottomien Askelten Takana
8. Askeesikuun Luolissa
9. Yön Viittojen Saleissa
(Lien direct)
PANTHEON OF BLOOD (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira le 31 janvier via Signal Rex une compilation baptisée Voices Rooted in Blood et qui contiendra la quasi-totalité des enregistrements du groupe. Du son sur Bandcamp. Les détails :

1. Kolmas Silmä Maan Tuhcasta
2. Vanha Liitto
3. Overflowing Manifestation
4. The Crimson Empress of Night
5. Deux Ex Naturae
6. The Pagan Light
7. The Dead End
8. Ma-Kâram
9. Incantation in Blood
(Lien direct)
KRYPTA NICESTWA (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Sarkofagi nocnych zjaw le 31 janvier sur Harvest of Death, sous-label de Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Spojrzenia świątyni nocy
2. Czernie bytów chtonicznych
3. W sferze pzoagrobowego trwania
4. Ołtarze diabelskich pierwocin


(Lien direct)
CRYPT DAGGER (Speed/Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé From Below le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The God Fukk You
2. Six Horned Pervertor
3. Death to All
4. Rape from the Grave
5. The Cruel Reign
6. Devastation
7. Blood for the Crypt Dagger
8. 54/40 or Fight [Dead Moon cover]

(Lien direct)
PRIMEVAL MASS (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Irkallian Born" tiré de son nouvel album Nine Altars à venir le 21 février via Katoptron IX Records. Tracklist :

1. Circle Of Skulls
2. The Irkallian Born
3. Night Rapture
4. Amidst Twin Horizons
5. Burning Sorcery
6. Orphne
7. Firecrowned
8. The Hourglass Still

(Lien direct)
WAR DOGS (Heavy/Speed, Espagne) vient de sortir sur Fighter Records son premier long-format Die By My Sword, mixé par Olof Wikstand d'Enforcer. Tracklist :

01. Die by My Sword
02. Castle of Pain
03. Wings of Fire
04. Master of Revenge
05. Kill the Past
06. Ready to Strike
07. The Shark
08. The Lights are On
09. Gorgon Eyes
10. Wrath of Theseus		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Janvier 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
10/01/2020 09:02
Deuxième extrait toujours aussi bonnard pour Schizophrenia. Hâte d'écouter ce EP !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
