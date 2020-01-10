chargement...

Les news du 10 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 10 Janvier 2020 Schizophrenia
»
(Lien direct)
SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death/Thrash, Belgique) sortira son premier EP intitulé Voices le 31 janvier. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Structure Of Death" :

01. Structure Of Death
02. Perpetual Perdition (YouTube)
03. Mortal Sin
04. Schizophrenia
05. Beyond Reality		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
10 Janvier 2020

