Les news du 10 Janvier 2020
News
Les news du 10 Janvier 2020 Schizophrenia
|»
|SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death/Thrash, Belgique) sortira son premier EP intitulé Voices le 31 janvier. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Structure Of Death" :
01. Structure Of Death
02. Perpetual Perdition (YouTube)
03. Mortal Sin
04. Schizophrenia
05. Beyond Reality
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par northstar
Par AxGxB
Par Krokodil
Par johnlemzs
Par Fabulon
Par andreas_hansen
Par Veles Master
Par Funky Globe
Par Dysthymie
Par AxGxB
Par Sim
Par lkea
Par Solarian
Par colin.lmbrt