(Lien direct) SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death/Thrash, Belgique) sortira son premier EP intitulé Voices le 31 janvier. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Structure Of Death" :



01. Structure Of Death

02. Perpetual Perdition (YouTube)

03. Mortal Sin

04. Schizophrenia

05. Beyond Reality