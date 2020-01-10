|
Les news du 10 Janvier 2020
Les news du 10 Janvier 2020 Wombbath - God Dethroned - Bütcher - Beneath The Massacre - Heaven Shall Burn - Schizophrenia - Rat King - Grift - Redundant Protoplasm - Izthmi - Faustian Pact - Pantheon of Blood - Krypta Nicestwa - Crypt Dagger - Primeval Mass - War Dogs
|Le nouvel album de WOMBBATH (Death Metal) s'intitule Choirs Of The Fallen et sortira le 6 mars sur Soulseller Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "A Vulgar Declaration" :
01. Fallen
02. Crawling From The Pits
03. We Shall Remain
04. A Sweet Taste Of Death
05. From The Beggars Hand
06. Void
07. A Vulgar Declaration
08. Wings Of Gorror
09. Choirs Of The Damned
10. In A Cloak Of Anger
|GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Illuminati qui sortira le 7 février via Metal Blade. "Spirit Of Beelzebub" se découvre ici :
|C'est le 31 janvier via Osmose Productions que sortira 666 Goats Carry My Chariot, le nouvel album de BÜTCHER (Speed Metal, Belgique). Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Inauguration Of Steele
02. Iron Bitch
03. 45 RPM Metal
04. Metallström/Face The Bütcher
05. Sentinels Of Dethe
06. 666 Goats Carry My Charriot
07. Viking Funeral
08. Brazen Serpent
09. Exaltation Of Sulphur
|BENEATH THE MASSACRE (Brutal Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Rise Of The Fearmonger", morceau tiré de son nouvel album intitulé Fearmonger à paraître le 28 février sur Century Media Records.
01. Rise Of The Fearmonger
02. Hidden In Plain Sight
03. Of Gods And Machines
04. Treacherous
05. Autonomous Mind (YouTube)
06. Return To Medusa
07. Bottom Feeders
08. Absurd Hero
09. Flickering Light
10. Tarnished Legacy
|Intitulé Of Truth And Sacrifice, le nouvel album de HEAVEN SHALL BURN (Metalcore / Death Mélodique) sortira le 20 mars via Century Media Records. Il s'agit d'un double-album dont le tracklisting se trouve ci-dessous. En attendant la sortie officielle, découvrez le double clip de "Protector" et "Weakness Leaving My Heart" :
CD1 - Of Truth :
01. March Of Retribution
02. Thoughts And Prayers
03. Eradicate
04. Protector
05. Übermacht
06. My Heart And The Ocean
07. Expatriate
08. What War Means
09. Terminate The Unconcern
10. The Ashes Of My Enemies
CD 2 - Of Sacrifice :
01. Children Of A Lesser God
02. La Résistance
03. The Sorrows Of Victory
04. Stateless
05. Tirpitz
06. Truther
07. Critical Mass
08. Eagles Among Vultures
09. Weakness Leaving My Heart
|SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death/Thrash, Belgique) sortira son premier EP intitulé Voices le 31 janvier. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Structure Of Death" :
01. Structure Of Death
02. Perpetual Perdition (YouTube)
03. Mortal Sin
04. Schizophrenia
05. Beyond Reality
|RAT KING (Experimental Death/Grind, USA) a mis en ligne ici son nouvel opus Vicious Inhumanity à paraître le 17 janvier chez Within The Mind Records.
|GRIFT (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Budet le 20 mars via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Barn av ingenmansland
2. Skimmertid
3. Ödets bortbytingar
4. Väckelsebygd
5. Vita arkiv
6. Oraklet i Kullabo
|REDUNDANT PROTOPLASM (Goregrind, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 7 février de son nouveau disque Adipose Piquerism: A Collection Of Maniacal Bloodlettings. Tracklist :
1. Truncated Ileostomy / Terratoma Dizygotician
2. Intravenous Leptosporosis
3. Abdominal Urethritis
4. Clit Ripper
5. Emaciatophobia
6. Forced Ingestion Of Endometrium Abscess Discharge
7. High Caloric Dysphagia
8. Planned Obsolescence
9. Runaway Systolic Arterial Rupture
10. Terroristic Fecalization
11. Drop Dead (Siege Cover)
12. Rapid Cellulite Prolapse
13. Bipolar Coagulation Of The Metastatic Tumor
|IZTHMI (Atmospheric Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "A Shout that Bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning" extrait de son prochain opus The Arrows of Our Ways qui sort le 14 février sur Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :
1. Chasm
2. To Traipse Alone
3. This Listless World
4. Interlude
5. Useless is the song of Man, From Throats Calloused by Name
6. A Shout that bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning
7. (The Angels Are Lost)
8. The Arrows of Our Ways
|FAUSTIAN PACT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album Outojen Tornien Varjoissa le 14 février chez Werewolf Records. Un extrait est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Saastainen Valo Lintutornissa
2. Myytti Am'Khollenin Kuninkaasta
3. Kuulas Musta Aika
4. Loitsupuut
5. Rauniopuhetta
6. Keihäsrinta
7. Valottomien Askelten Takana
8. Askeesikuun Luolissa
9. Yön Viittojen Saleissa
10. Viimeisen Tyrannin Silmä
|PANTHEON OF BLOOD (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira le 31 janvier via Signal Rex une compilation baptisée Voices Rooted in Blood et qui contiendra la quasi-totalité des enregistrements du groupe. Du son sur Bandcamp. Les détails :
1. Kolmas Silmä Maan Tuhcasta
2. Vanha Liitto
3. Overflowing Manifestation
4. The Crimson Empress of Night
5. Deux Ex Naturae
6. The Pagan Light
7. The Dead End
8. Ma-Kâram
9. Incantation in Blood
10. Awakening
|KRYPTA NICESTWA (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Sarkofagi nocnych zjaw le 31 janvier sur Harvest of Death, sous-label de Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Spojrzenia świątyni nocy
2. Czernie bytów chtonicznych
3. W sferze pzoagrobowego trwania
4. Ołtarze diabelskich pierwocin
|CRYPT DAGGER (Speed/Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé From Below le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The God Fukk You
2. Six Horned Pervertor
3. Death to All
4. Rape from the Grave
5. The Cruel Reign
6. Devastation
7. Blood for the Crypt Dagger
8. 54/40 or Fight [Dead Moon cover]
|PRIMEVAL MASS (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Irkallian Born" tiré de son nouvel album Nine Altars à venir le 21 février via Katoptron IX Records. Tracklist :
1. Circle Of Skulls
2. The Irkallian Born
3. Night Rapture
4. Amidst Twin Horizons
5. Burning Sorcery
6. Orphne
7. Firecrowned
8. The Hourglass Still
|WAR DOGS (Heavy/Speed, Espagne) vient de sortir sur Fighter Records son premier long-format Die By My Sword, mixé par Olof Wikstand d'Enforcer. Tracklist :
01. Die by My Sword
02. Castle of Pain
03. Wings of Fire
04. Master of Revenge
05. Kill the Past
06. Ready to Strike
07. The Shark
08. The Lights are On
09. Gorgon Eyes
10. Wrath of Theseus
Deuxième extrait toujours aussi bonnard pour Schizophrenia. Hâte d'écouter ce EP !
10/01/2020 09:02