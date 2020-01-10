»

(Lien direct) IZTHMI (Atmospheric Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "A Shout that Bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning" extrait de son prochain opus The Arrows of Our Ways qui sort le 14 février sur Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :



1. Chasm

2. To Traipse Alone

3. This Listless World

4. Interlude

5. Useless is the song of Man, From Throats Calloused by Name

6. A Shout that bursts through the Silence of Unmeaning

7. (The Angels Are Lost)

8. The Arrows of Our Ways



