HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal avec Dave Rotten d'Avulsed, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric-video" pour le morceau "Trapped by the Crappy Trap". Celui-ci est issu du nouvel album Fist to Face qui sort le 14 février sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intrump
02. Fist to Face
03. Empty Cyber Life
04. Vultures
05. Nuclear Fallout
06. Trapped by the Crappy Trap
07. Mentality Packs
08. The Aftermath (Recipients of Death cover)
09. Napalm Sweet Napalm
10. Innocent Hate
11. Fake Libertarian
