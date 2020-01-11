»

(Lien direct) COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a publié un nouvel extrait de son premier full-length Ceased to Be à paraître le 27 janvier sur Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Grave Offender". Tracklist :



1. Gathered unto Death

2. Where Sickness Thrives

3. Chopped Clean Off

4. Descend into Abhorrence

5. Feeding on Perpetual Disgrace

6. Extinct

7. Grave Offender

8. Deep in Streams of Purifying Dirt



