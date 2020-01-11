chargement...

Blosse
 Blosse - Nocturne (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 10 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 10 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 8 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 8 Janvier 2020 ... (N)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2020 ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Obsequiae
 Obsequiae - The Palms of So... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Infernal Conjuration
 Infernal Conjuration - Infe... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Possessed
 Possessed - Revelations Of ... (C)
Par johnlemzs		   
Nile
 Nile - Vile Nilotic Rites (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Moloth
 Moloth - By the Wing of Black (C)
Par Veles Master		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Lunar Mantra
 Lunar Mantra - Genesis (EP) (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Hulder
 Hulder - Embraced By Darkne... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Posthumous Regurgitation
 Posthumous Regurgitation - ... (C)
Par Sim		   

Les news du 11 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2020 Waldgeflüster - Coffin Curse - Wormhole - Sammas' Equinox - Emanating Void - Perversion - Holycide
»
(Lien direct)
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de ré-enregistrer sa première démo Stimmen im Wind en vinyle via Nordvis Produktion. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a publié un nouvel extrait de son premier full-length Ceased to Be à paraître le 27 janvier sur Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Grave Offender". Tracklist :

1. Gathered unto Death
2. Where Sickness Thrives
3. Chopped Clean Off
4. Descend into Abhorrence
5. Feeding on Perpetual Disgrace
6. Extinct
7. Grave Offender
8. Deep in Streams of Purifying Dirt

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WORMHOLE (Brutal Technical Slam Death, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau disque The Weakest Among Us en intégralité à cette adresse. Sortie le 14 janvier chez Lacerated Enemy Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAMMAS' EQUINOX (Black Metal, Finlande) et EMANATING VOID (Black Metal, Finlande) vont sortir un split intitulé Temples Of Ice le 31 janvier via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

Side A. Sammas' Equinox - Glaciers in the Somber Night
Side B. Emanating Void - Crystallised in Superiority

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERVERSION (Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année d'un nouvel opus.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal avec Dave Rotten d'Avulsed, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric-video" pour le morceau "Trapped by the Crappy Trap". Celui-ci est issu du nouvel album Fist to Face qui sort le 14 février sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Intrump
02. Fist to Face
03. Empty Cyber Life
04. Vultures
05. Nuclear Fallout
06. Trapped by the Crappy Trap
07. Mentality Packs
08. The Aftermath (Recipients of Death cover)
09. Napalm Sweet Napalm
10. Innocent Hate
11. Fake Libertarian

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
11 Janvier 2020

