»

(Lien direct) NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque No Living Man is Innocent le 12 mars via Xtreem Music, vingt-huit ans après son unique album Chaopula - Citadel of Mirrors. Tracklist :



01. Piper Leading Innocents

02. Hunting Humans

03. Magma of Flesh (Beasts of the Earth)

04. When Mother Ate Son

05. Horseaters

06. Inhabitants of the Red Forest

07. Kill All, Burn All, Loot All

08. GodBundy

09. No Living Man is Innocent



