Les news du 15 Janvier 2020
|MYRKUR (ASMR Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Folkesange qui sortira le 20 mars via Relapse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Ella
2. Fager Som En Ros
3. Leaves Of Yggdrasil
4. Ramund
5. Tor I Helheim
6. Svea
7. Harpens Kraft
8. Gammelkäring
9. House Carpenter
10. Reiar
11. Gudernes Vilje
12. Vinter
|
|»
|NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque No Living Man is Innocent le 12 mars via Xtreem Music, vingt-huit ans après son unique album Chaopula - Citadel of Mirrors. Tracklist :
01. Piper Leading Innocents
02. Hunting Humans
03. Magma of Flesh (Beasts of the Earth)
04. When Mother Ate Son
05. Horseaters
06. Inhabitants of the Red Forest
07. Kill All, Burn All, Loot All
08. GodBundy
09. No Living Man is Innocent
|
|»
|SKUMSTRIKE (Crust/Punk/Black/Thrash/Hardcore, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Execution Void le 14 février en tape sur Caligari Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Filth
2. The Deserter
3. Lethal Injection
4. Thousand Eyes
5. The Lie
|
|»
|ENSNARED (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le titre "The Throne of Transformation" issu de son nouvel opus Inimicus Generis Humani qui sort le 14 février chez Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Spiritual Necrosis
2. Interlude I
3. The Throne of Transformation
4. Interlude II
5. Disciples of the Whip
6. Interlude III
7. Katharsis Through Terror
8. Black Hole Acolytes
|
|»
|NAWAHARJAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Lokabrenna le 20 février via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Warassuz (Awareness)
2. Maino (Intention)
3. Skuwwe (Reflection)
4. Utfursko (Exploration)
5. Sunjo (Realization)
6. Thwerhanassuz (Opposition)
7. Umbibrautiniz (Transformation)
8. Thrawo (Suffering)
9. Hradjungo (Liberation)
|
|»
|HEXVESSEL (Psychedelic Forest Folk Rock, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Kindred le 17 avril sur Svart Records. Le groupe sera bientôt en tounée européenne sur les dates suivantes :
01.02.2020 - Hamburg (DE) - Bahnhof St Pauli
02.02.2020 - Gothenburg (SE) - Tradgarn
04.02.2020 - Tampere (FI) - Olympia
05.02.2020 - Helsinki (FI) - Tavastia
07.02.2020 - Stockholm (SE) - Nalen Klubb
08.02.2020 - Frederica (DK) - Det Bruunske Pakus *
09.02.2020 - Copenhagen (DK) - Beta *
10.02.2020 - Berlin (DE) - Bi Nuu
11.02.2020 - München (DE) - Backstage
12.02.2020 - Vienna (AT) - Arena *
13.02.2020 - Winterthur (CH) - Gaswerk
14.02.2020 - Cologne (DE) - MTC
15.02.2020 - Paris (FR) - Point Ephemere
16.02.2020 - Wacken (DE) - Wacken Winter Nights *
17.02.2020 - Nijmegen (NL) - Merleyn *
18.02.2020 - Rotterdam (NL) - V11 *
21.05.2020 – Ascension Festival Iceland*
11.07.2020 – Fire In The Mountains, Wyoming, USA*
(*without Twin Temple)
|
