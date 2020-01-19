»

(Lien direct) MARE COGNITUM (Black Metal Atmosphérique) et SPECTRAL LORE (Black / doom / ambiant) sortira le 13 mars prochain via I, Voidhanger Records et Entropic Recordings (CD digipack, vinyle et digital). Wanderers: Astrology of The Nine est composé de 10 titres et dépasse l'heure de jeu. La tracklist est la suivante :



1. Spectral Lore - Mercury (The Virtuous) 08:36

2. Mare Cognitum - Mars (The Warrior) 09:25

3. Spectral Lore - Earth (The Mother) 11:55

4. Mare Cognitum - Venus (The Priestess) 12:27

5. Mare Cognitum - Jupiter (The Giant) 15:04

6. Spectral Lore - Saturn (The Rebel) 10:14

7. Mare Cognitum - Neptune (The Mystic) 11:38

8. Spectral Lore - Uranus (The Fallen) 12:23

9. Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore - Pluto (The Gatekeeper) Part I: Exodus though the Frozen Wastes 11:29

10. Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore - Pluto (The Gatekeeper) Part II: The Astral Bridge 12:00