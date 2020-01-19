chargement...

Haunter
 Haunter - Sacramental Death... (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Triste Terre
 Triste Terre - Grand Œuvre (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Amy... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 13 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Shrine of Insanabilis
 Shrine of Insanabilis - Vas... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Unfathomable Ruination
 Unfathomable Ruination - En... (C)
Par MoM		   
Finsterforst
 Finsterforst - Zerfall (C)
Par MoM		   
Kawir
 Kawir - Adrasteia (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 14 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 14 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Meth Drinker
 Meth Drinker - Discography ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 19 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2020 Mare Cognitum - Kreator
»
(Lien direct)
Le split réunissant MARE COGNITUM (Black Metal Atmosphérique) et SPECTRAL LORE (Black / doom / ambiant) sortira le 13 mars prochain via I, Voidhanger Records et Entropic Recordings (CD digipack, vinyle et digital). Wanderers: Astrology of The Nine est composé de 10 titres et dépasse l'heure de jeu. La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Spectral Lore - Mercury (The Virtuous) 08:36
2. Mare Cognitum - Mars (The Warrior) 09:25
3. Spectral Lore - Earth (The Mother) 11:55
4. Mare Cognitum - Venus (The Priestess) 12:27
5. Mare Cognitum - Jupiter (The Giant) 15:04
6. Spectral Lore - Saturn (The Rebel) 10:14
7. Mare Cognitum - Neptune (The Mystic) 11:38
8. Spectral Lore - Uranus (The Fallen) 12:23
9. Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore - Pluto (The Gatekeeper) Part I: Exodus though the Frozen Wastes 11:29
10. Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore - Pluto (The Gatekeeper) Part II: The Astral Bridge 12:00		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KREATOR (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album live London Apocalypticon – Live At The Roundhouse qui sortira le 14 février via Nuclear Blast. Pour rappel celui-ci a été enregistré à Londres le 16 décembre 2018. "Violent Revolution" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Jean-Clint
19 Janvier 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Impiety
 Impiety
Versus All Gods
2019 - Shivadarshana Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Kreator
 Kreator
Thrash - 1984 - Allemagne		   
Mare Cognitum
 Mare Cognitum
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Impiety
Versus All Gods
Impiety
Versus All Gods
Cult of Luna
A Dawn to Fear
Lire la chronique
Forlorn Citadel
Ashen Dirge of Kingslain
Lire la chronique
Moonreich
Wormgod (EP)
Moonreich
Wormgod (EP)
Municipal Waste
The Last Rager (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrolatry
Dead And Buried (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Haunter
Sacramental Death Qualia
Lire la chronique
Shrine of Insanabilis
Vast Vortex Litanies
Lire la chronique
Finsterforst
Zerfall
Finsterforst
Zerfall
Amyl And The Sniffers
Amyl And The Sniffers
Lire la chronique
SETH pour la sortie du live "Les Blessures De l'Âme : XX Ans De Blasphème"
Lire l'interview
Atriarch
Forever The End
Atriarch
Forever The End
Kawir
Adrasteia
Kawir
Adrasteia
Meth Drinker
Discography (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #29 - Ces groupes "similaires à" que je préfère aux originaux
Lire le podcast
Dreadful Fate
Bringer Of Damnation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vardan
The Wish of Weeping
Lire la chronique
Infernal Conjuration
Infernale Metallum Mortis
Lire la chronique
Nile
Vile Nilotic Rites
Nile
Vile Nilotic Rites
Reign in Blood
Missa pro Defunctis
Lire la chronique
Deathawaits
Rapture Smites
Lire la chronique
Hulder
Embraced By Darkness Mysts ...
Lire la chronique
Obsequiae
The Palms of Sorrowed Kings
Lire la chronique
Aggravator
Aggravator (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nightfell
A Sanity Deranged
Lire la chronique
Enokhian
Perseverare Diabolicum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Posthumous Regurgitation
Glorification Of Medical Ma...
Lire la chronique
Halphas
The Infernal Path into Obli...
Lire la chronique
Kickback
Forever War
Kickback
Forever War
Rivers Like Veins
Z iskier srebrnych orszaków
Lire la chronique