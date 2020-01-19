Les news du 19 Janvier 2020
Les news du 19 Janvier 2020
|Le split réunissant MARE COGNITUM (Black Metal Atmosphérique) et SPECTRAL LORE (Black / doom / ambiant) sortira le 13 mars prochain via I, Voidhanger Records et Entropic Recordings (CD digipack, vinyle et digital). Wanderers: Astrology of The Nine est composé de 10 titres et dépasse l'heure de jeu. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Spectral Lore - Mercury (The Virtuous) 08:36
2. Mare Cognitum - Mars (The Warrior) 09:25
3. Spectral Lore - Earth (The Mother) 11:55
4. Mare Cognitum - Venus (The Priestess) 12:27
5. Mare Cognitum - Jupiter (The Giant) 15:04
6. Spectral Lore - Saturn (The Rebel) 10:14
7. Mare Cognitum - Neptune (The Mystic) 11:38
8. Spectral Lore - Uranus (The Fallen) 12:23
9. Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore - Pluto (The Gatekeeper) Part I: Exodus though the Frozen Wastes 11:29
10. Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore - Pluto (The Gatekeeper) Part II: The Astral Bridge 12:00
|KREATOR (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album live London Apocalypticon – Live At The Roundhouse qui sortira le 14 février via Nuclear Blast. Pour rappel celui-ci a été enregistré à Londres le 16 décembre 2018. "Violent Revolution" s'écoute ci-dessous :
