Les news du 20 Janvier 2020
News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2020 Verbal Razors - Defiled - Wayward Dawn - Violent Hammer - Instorm - Hallowed Fire - Necrophiliac - Fractal Universe - Amnutseba
|VERBAL RAZORS (Thrash / Crossover, France) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son album By Thunder And Lightning qui sortira le 13 mars via Deadlight Records. "We Are Rats" s'écoute ici :
|DEFILED (Brutal Death, Japon) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Infinite Regress qui sortira le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
|WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal Juvénile, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Haven Of Lies qui sortira le 10 avril via Mighty Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Misery
2. Upheaval Of Earth
3. Sophomania
4. Rotten Sphere
5. Bliss
6. Abhorrent Ignorance
7. Ridicule
8. Apathy
9. Slaves Of The Self
|VIOLENT HAMMER (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "(Trapped) in Depths" issu de son premier full-length Riders of the Wasteland qui sortira au printemps sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Annihilation (Victims of Bomb Raid)
2. Death Squad
3. Wasted Through Life
4. Screams of Agony
5. Riders of the Wasteland
6. (Trapped) in Depths
8. House of Beria
9. Bratva
10. Prophet of Darkness
|INSTORM (Melodic Death Metal, Russie) sortira un nouveau single, "Slipping Edge", le 7 février chez Metal Carnival Records.
|HALLOWED FIRE (Heavy/Thrash, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Pillars of Lies à paraître le 24 janvier.
|NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé No Living Man Is Innocent le 12 mars prochain via Xtreem Music. Formé en 1988, le groupe n'avait plus sorti d'album depuis 1992 et Chaopula - Citadel Of Mirrors. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Kill All, Burn All, Loot All" :
01. Piper Leading Innocents
02. Hunting Humans
03. Magma Of Flesh (Beasts Of The Earth)
04. When Mother Ate Son
05. Horseaters
06. Inhabitants Of The Red Forest
07. Kill All, Burn All, Loot All
08. GodBundy
09. No Living Man Is Innocent
|FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) vient de sortir via Metal Blade un live intitulé Rhizomes Live sur lequel le goupe joue son dernier album Rhizomes of Insanity en entier. Il a été enregistré à Nilvange le 19 avril 2019. Vous pouvez voir le concert en intégralité ci-dessous.
0:00 - Intro
1:02 - "Oneiric Realisations"
4:59 - "Flashes of Potentialities"
9:51 - "Rising Oblivion"
14:13 - "A Reality to Foreclose"
19:52 - "Masterpiece's Parallelism"
24:09 - "Parabola of Silence"
29:37 - "Madness' Arabesques"
34:20 - "Architectural Aberrations"
38:15 - "Fundamental Dividing Principle"
43:48 - "Chiasmus of the Damned"
49:20 - "Sons of Ignorance"
53:38 - "Scar Legacy of Hatred"
58:47 - "Decline"
Rappel:
1:07:06 - "Tears of Misanthropy"
1:12:45 - "Narcissistic Loop"
|AMNUTSEBA (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format Emanatism le 27 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Abstinence
2. Ungrund
3. .
4. Dislumen
5. Tabula
