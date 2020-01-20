»

(Lien direct) NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé No Living Man Is Innocent le 12 mars prochain via Xtreem Music. Formé en 1988, le groupe n'avait plus sorti d'album depuis 1992 et Chaopula - Citadel Of Mirrors. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Kill All, Burn All, Loot All" :



01. Piper Leading Innocents

02. Hunting Humans

03. Magma Of Flesh (Beasts Of The Earth)

04. When Mother Ate Son

05. Horseaters

06. Inhabitants Of The Red Forest

07. Kill All, Burn All, Loot All

08. GodBundy

09. No Living Man Is Innocent



