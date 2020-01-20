chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
159 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cult of Luna
 Cult of Luna - A Dawn to Fear (C)
Par choochoo		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - La Mort Triomp... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Impiety
 Impiety - Versus All Gods (C)
Par Keyser		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Sacramental Death... (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Triste Terre
 Triste Terre - Grand Œuvre (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Amy... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 13 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Shrine of Insanabilis
 Shrine of Insanabilis - Vas... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Unfathomable Ruination
 Unfathomable Ruination - En... (C)
Par MoM		   
Finsterforst
 Finsterforst - Zerfall (C)
Par MoM		   
Kawir
 Kawir - Adrasteia (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 14 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 14 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 20 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2020 Verbal Razors - Defiled - Wayward Dawn - Violent Hammer - Instorm - Hallowed Fire - Necrophiliac - Fractal Universe - Amnutseba
»
(Lien direct)
VERBAL RAZORS (Thrash / Crossover, France) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son album By Thunder And Lightning qui sortira le 13 mars via Deadlight Records. "We Are Rats" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEFILED (Brutal Death, Japon) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Infinite Regress qui sortira le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal Juvénile, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Haven Of Lies qui sortira le 10 avril via Mighty Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Misery
2. Upheaval Of Earth
3. Sophomania
4. Rotten Sphere
5. Bliss
6. Abhorrent Ignorance
7. Ridicule
8. Apathy
9. Slaves Of The Self

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIOLENT HAMMER (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "(Trapped) in Depths" issu de son premier full-length Riders of the Wasteland qui sortira au printemps sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Annihilation (Victims of Bomb Raid)
2. Death Squad
3. Wasted Through Life
4. Screams of Agony
5. Riders of the Wasteland
6. (Trapped) in Depths
8. House of Beria
9. Bratva
10. Prophet of Darkness

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSTORM (Melodic Death Metal, Russie) sortira un nouveau single, "Slipping Edge", le 7 février chez Metal Carnival Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HALLOWED FIRE (Heavy/Thrash, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Pillars of Lies à paraître le 24 janvier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé No Living Man Is Innocent le 12 mars prochain via Xtreem Music. Formé en 1988, le groupe n'avait plus sorti d'album depuis 1992 et Chaopula - Citadel Of Mirrors. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Kill All, Burn All, Loot All" :

01. Piper Leading Innocents
02. Hunting Humans
03. Magma Of Flesh (Beasts Of The Earth)
04. When Mother Ate Son
05. Horseaters
06. Inhabitants Of The Red Forest
07. Kill All, Burn All, Loot All
08. GodBundy
09. No Living Man Is Innocent

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) vient de sortir via Metal Blade un live intitulé Rhizomes Live sur lequel le goupe joue son dernier album Rhizomes of Insanity en entier. Il a été enregistré à Nilvange le 19 avril 2019. Vous pouvez voir le concert en intégralité ci-dessous.

0:00 - Intro
1:02 - "Oneiric Realisations"
4:59 - "Flashes of Potentialities"
9:51 - "Rising Oblivion"
14:13 - "A Reality to Foreclose"
19:52 - "Masterpiece's Parallelism"
24:09 - "Parabola of Silence"
29:37 - "Madness' Arabesques"
34:20 - "Architectural Aberrations"
38:15 - "Fundamental Dividing Principle"
43:48 - "Chiasmus of the Damned"
49:20 - "Sons of Ignorance"
53:38 - "Scar Legacy of Hatred"
58:47 - "Decline"

Rappel:

1:07:06 - "Tears of Misanthropy"
1:12:45 - "Narcissistic Loop"

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMNUTSEBA (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format Emanatism le 27 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Abstinence
2. Ungrund
3. .
4. Dislumen
5. Tabula

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
20 Janvier 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Weakling
 Weakling
Dead as Dreams
2000 - tUMULt Records		   
Harm's Way
 Harm's Way
Posthuman
2018 - Metal Blade Records		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams
Walk Beyond the Dark
2019 - Blood Music		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer
La Mort Triomphante (EP)
2019 - Big Bad Wolf Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Defiled
 Defiled
Brutal Death - 1992 - Japon		   
Fractal Universe
 Fractal Universe
Progressive Technical Death Metal - 2013 - France		   
Verbal Razors
 Verbal Razors
Thrash / Crossover - 2008 - France		   
Weakling
Dead as Dreams
Lire la chronique
Abigail Williams
Walk Beyond the Dark
Lire la chronique
Harm's Way
Posthuman
Lire la chronique
Sacrifizer
La Mort Triomphante (EP)
Lire la chronique
Impiety
Versus All Gods
Lire la chronique
Cult of Luna
A Dawn to Fear
Lire la chronique
Forlorn Citadel
Ashen Dirge of Kingslain
Lire la chronique
Moonreich
Wormgod (EP)
Lire la chronique
Municipal Waste
The Last Rager (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrolatry
Dead And Buried (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Haunter
Sacramental Death Qualia
Lire la chronique
Shrine of Insanabilis
Vast Vortex Litanies
Lire la chronique
Finsterforst
Zerfall
Lire la chronique
Amyl And The Sniffers
Amyl And The Sniffers
Lire la chronique
SETH pour la sortie du live "Les Blessures De l'Âme : XX Ans De Blasphème"
Lire l'interview
Atriarch
Forever The End
Lire la chronique
Kawir
Adrasteia
Lire la chronique
Meth Drinker
Discography (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #29 - Ces groupes "similaires à" que je préfère aux originaux
Lire le podcast
Dreadful Fate
Bringer Of Damnation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vardan
The Wish of Weeping
Lire la chronique
Infernal Conjuration
Infernale Metallum Mortis
Lire la chronique
Nile
Vile Nilotic Rites
Lire la chronique
Reign in Blood
Missa pro Defunctis
Lire la chronique
Deathawaits
Rapture Smites
Lire la chronique
Hulder
Embraced By Darkness Mysts ...
Lire la chronique
Obsequiae
The Palms of Sorrowed Kings
Lire la chronique
Aggravator
Aggravator (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nightfell
A Sanity Deranged
Lire la chronique
Enokhian
Perseverare Diabolicum (EP)
Lire la chronique