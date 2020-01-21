»

(Lien direct) PEARL JAM (Grunge, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Gigaton qui sortira le 27 mars via Monkeywrench Records et Republic Records. Il se découvre ici :



1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance Of The Clairvoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross