Les news du 21 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 21 Janvier 2020 Pearl Jam - Zifir - Worm - Warped Cross - Bütcher - Terror Empire - Insect Ark - Svrm - Hallucinator
PEARL JAM (Grunge, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Gigaton qui sortira le 27 mars via Monkeywrench Records et Republic Records. Il se découvre ici :

1. Who Ever Said
2. Superblood Wolfmoon
3. Dance Of The Clairvoyants
4. Quick Escape
5. Alright
6. Seven O’Clock
7. Never Destination
8. Take The Long Way
9. Buckle Up
10. Come Then Goes
11. Retrograde
ZIFIR (Black Metal, Turquie) propose sur ce lien son nouvel album Demoniac Ethics qui paraîtra le 24 janvier sur Duplicate Records.		 Les news du

WORM (Black/Doom, USA) offre son nouveau disque Gloomlord en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 24 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

WARPED CROSS (Doom/Sludge, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Rumbling Chapel le 7 février via Black Sunset. Tracklist :

1. Heart of Stone
2. Iron Fix
3. Cold Rain Shiver
4. Bite the Wire
5. Terminate Hate
6. The Lawfulness of the Administration
7. Infinite Fuss
8. Thickets
9. Ride into Fall
10. Over the Sea
11. Mourn Everest

BÜTCHER (Speed Metal, Belgique) a publié un clip pour le morceau "Iron itch" tiré de son nouvel album 666 Goats Carry My Chariot à venir le 31 janvier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Inauguration of Steele
2. Iron Bitch
3. 45 RPM Metal
4. Metallström/Face the Bütcher
5. Sentinels of Dethe
6. 666 Goats Carry My Chariot
7. Viking Funeral
8. Brazen Serpent
9. Exaltation of Sulphur

TERROR EMPIRE (Thash Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Snake Nest".

Le deuxième album d'INSECT ARK (Doom Instrumental, USA), duo formé par Dana Schechter (Swans) et Andy Patterson (ex-SubRosa aura pour titre The Vanishing et sortira le 28 février via Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait intitulé "Philae" :

01. Tectonic (Bandcamp)
02. Three Gates
03. Philae
04. Danube
05. Swollen Sun
06. The Vanishing

Après un pressage cassette, Dawnbreed Records va rééditer au format LP 12" la première démo de SVRM (Black Metal, Ukraine) intitulée 7 et sortie initialement sous la forme d'un 7" en mai 2015.

01. Mir
02. Отчаяние
03. I
04. Загробное

HALLUCINATOR (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Another Cruel Dimension le 14 février via Carbonized Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Pervader"

01. Another Cruel Dimension
02. Clotted Black Blood
03. Alcoholic Possession
04. Hiss In The Skull
05. Ruthless Transgression
06. Pervader
07. Into Lurid Destinations
08. Beyond The Threshold Of Sanity
09. Primeval Power
10. Mad Reaper
11. On They Slay (R.A.V.A.G.E. Cover)
12. Chapel Perilous
13. Descent Without Control

