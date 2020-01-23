»

(Lien direct) VIOGRESSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira une compilation de ses premières démos intitulée Perception Blur le 28 février sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions et Thrashing Corpse Records. Tracklist :



1. Execution [Execution Demo]

2. Fleshlords [Execution Demo]

3. Nothing (Psychosomatic Insanity) [Execution Demo]

4. Survival Denial [Execution Demo]

5. Perception Blur [Perception Blur Demo]

6. Thirst For Blood [Perception Blur Demo]

7. Bare Wounds [Perception Blur Demo]

8. Cryonic Death [Perception Blur Demo]

9. Xglbtts [Perception Blur Demo]

10. Thirst For Blood [Apocalypse Demo]

11. Cryonic Death / Xglbtts [Apocalypse Demo]

12. Victim Of Delusion [Disaster Demo]

13. Feast From Within [Rehearsal Tape August 1988]



