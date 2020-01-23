chargement...

Nekro Drunkz
 Nekro Drunkz - Terminal Per... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Nyogthaeblisz
 Nyogthaeblisz - Abrahamic G... (C)
Par Veles Master		   
Les news du 22 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 22 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Impiety
 Impiety - Versus All Gods (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Depressed
 Depressed - Beyond The Putr... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Weakling
 Weakling - Dead as Dreams (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Mephitic Corpse
 Mephitic Corpse - Immense T... (C)
Par Sim		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - Walk Bey... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Cult of Luna
 Cult of Luna - A Dawn to Fear (C)
Par choochoo		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - La Mort Triomp... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Sacramental Death... (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Triste Terre
 Triste Terre - Grand Œuvre (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Amy... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 13 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2020
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2020... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 23 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 23 Janvier 2020 Neaera - Necrobode - Viogression - Thrashera - Envy - Malleus
»
(Lien direct)
NEAERA (Death Mélodique / Metalcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 28 février via Metal Blade. "Catalyst" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROBODE (Black/Death, Portugal) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Sangue da Virgem" tiré de son premier full-length Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode à paraître le 21 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Tumba Universal
2. Santo Santuário do Ódio
3. Satanás Governa
4. Algol
5. Culto da Intolerância
6. Penetração Diabólica
7. Possuido
8. Sangue da Virgem
9. Capela Heretica
10. Liturgica Profanação		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIOGRESSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira une compilation de ses premières démos intitulée Perception Blur le 28 février sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions et Thrashing Corpse Records. Tracklist :

1. Execution [Execution Demo]
2. Fleshlords [Execution Demo]
3. Nothing (Psychosomatic Insanity) [Execution Demo]
4. Survival Denial [Execution Demo]
5. Perception Blur [Perception Blur Demo]
6. Thirst For Blood [Perception Blur Demo]
7. Bare Wounds [Perception Blur Demo]
8. Cryonic Death [Perception Blur Demo]
9. Xglbtts [Perception Blur Demo]
10. Thirst For Blood [Apocalypse Demo]
11. Cryonic Death / Xglbtts [Apocalypse Demo]
12. Victim Of Delusion [Disaster Demo]
13. Feast From Within [Rehearsal Tape August 1988]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THRASHERA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel opus Não Gosto! chez Helldprod Records le 31 mars. Tracklist :

1. Intro víbora resistente
2. Não Gosto!
3. Maré 669
4. Rei dos Excessos
5. Sangue ao Metal
6. Trapped in the 80’s (Hard version)
7. Metal!
8. Correntes não prendem serpentes
9. Igreja (Tributo ao Cabeça Dinossauro)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENVY (Screamo, Japon) a mis en ligne une nouvelle vidéo pour le morceau "A Faint New World" tiré de son nouvel album The Fallen Crimson à venir le 7 février via Pelagic Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALLEUS (Black Metal) (Black/Speed, USA) va rééditer en vinyle sur Armageddon Label le 14 février ses deux EPs Storm of Witchcraft (2016), qui sera remasterisé, et Night Raids 2018. La version CD de Storm of Witchcraft comportera le deuxième EP en bonus. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
23 Janvier 2020

