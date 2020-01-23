NECROBODE (Black/Death, Portugal) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Sangue da Virgem" tiré de son premier full-length Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode à paraître le 21 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
THRASHERA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel opus Não Gosto! chez Helldprod Records le 31 mars. Tracklist :
1. Intro víbora resistente
2. Não Gosto!
3. Maré 669
4. Rei dos Excessos
5. Sangue ao Metal
6. Trapped in the 80’s (Hard version)
7. Metal!
8. Correntes não prendem serpentes
9. Igreja (Tributo ao Cabeça Dinossauro)
MALLEUS (Black Metal) (Black/Speed, USA) va rééditer en vinyle sur Armageddon Label le 14 février ses deux EPs Storm of Witchcraft (2016), qui sera remasterisé, et Night Raids 2018. La version CD de Storm of Witchcraft comportera le deuxième EP en bonus. Du son sur Bandcamp.
