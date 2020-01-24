»

(Lien direct) MUSCIPULA (Death/Doom, USA) sortira sa première démo tape Little Chasm of Horrors le 28 février sur Caligari Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Descending Into Chasm Dionanea Muscipula

2. Closed Shut (Enzymatic Death by Digestion)

3. Sphagnum Bog of the Depraved Droseracea