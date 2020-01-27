chargement...

Les news du 27 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 27 Janvier 2020 Iron Flesh - Absu - Ruin Lust - Trepalium - Necropsy
»
(Lien direct)
IRON FLESH (Death Metal, France) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez les nordistes de Great Dane Records, ceux-ci sortiront le prochain album du groupe prévu dans le courant de l'année.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABSU (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) c'est terminé ! Proscriptor McGovern vient de l'annoncer dans le communiqué suivant :

For Immediate Release – January 27, 2020

After meager deliberation and zero remorse, I have decided to dissolve ABSU after three decades of existence. Collectively and universally speaking, this decision is finite due to insoluble circumstances, which has led to this ultimate result. No amount of time, exertion, formula or fashion can alter my verdict.

Refusing to further comment on the subject, I leave thee with the following enchantment:

{Vii} For there are bitter waters of Chaos held immobile under (the) ground – And the Sovereigns, who personify them, reign over Opacities and Beyond.

[II] Beseech these All-Begetters in darkness, outside the circles of time. In Chaos’ sleight of hand, the Deep will respond.”

{Vi} Never Blow Out The Eastern Candle –
Proscriptor McGovern (Russ R. Givens)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RUIN LUST (Black/Death, USA) sortira son troisième album intitulé Choir Of Babel le 13 mars prochain via 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Prison Of Sentient Horror" :

01. The Choir Of Babel
02. Prison Of Sentient Horror
03. Worm
04. Bestial Magnetism
05. Rite Of Binding

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TREPALIUM (Groovy Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album From The Ground qui sortira le 6 mars 2020 via Klonosphere. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. From The Ground
2. Twins Brawl
3. Secretly Depressed
4. Aimless Path (Part I)
5. …To The Sun
6. Feelin’ Cold
7. Everything Is Supposed To Be Ok

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPSY (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Exitus sur Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
27 Janvier 2020

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

yog citer
yog
27/01/2020 19:42
J'allais faire un commentaire comme quoi il devait commencer à se faire vieux, le Proscriptor, mais même tant que ça en fin de compte (46 ans, après vérification)
Dantefever citer
Dantefever
27/01/2020 18:52
Absu qui arrête c'est vraiment le coup dur putain ...

