MEKONG DELTA (Techno-Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son prochain album Tales Of A Future Past qui sortira dans le courant de l'année.
1. Landscape 1 - Into The Void
2. Mental Entropy
3. A Colony Of Liar Men
4. Landscape 2 - Waste Land
5. Mindeater
6. The Hollow Men
7. Landscape 3 - Inharent
8. When All Hope Is Gone
9. A Farewell To Eternity
10. Landscape 4 - Pleasant Ground
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Pangloss" tiré du nouvel album d'INTRONAUT (Metal Progressif, USA) intitulé Fluid Existential Inversions. Ce dernier sortira le 28 février via Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Procurement Of The Victuals
02. Cubensis (Bandcamp)
03. The Cull
04. Contrapasso
05. Speaking Of Orbs
06. Tripolar
07. Check Your Misfortune
08. Pangloss
09. Sour Everythings
APOKRYPHON (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Suisse), groupe formé par Zorgh de Darkspace, sortira son premier album intitulé Subterra le 14 février prochain via Avantgarde Music. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Evangelion Of The Serpent
02. The Naasene Psalm
03. Sand Ghosts
04. The Great Ignorance
05. Anthropos
06. Nag Hammadi
07. Taxidermia
08. Subterra (Bonus Track)
Par AxGxB
Par Hallu
Par AxGxB
Par dheadshaker
Par Keyser
Par Funky Globe
Par 1kvltissime
Par Jean-Clint
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Raziel
Par yog
Par Deathrash