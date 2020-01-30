chargement...

Les news du 30 Janvier 2020

News
Les news du 30 Janvier 2020 Altered Dead - Mekong Delta - Intronaut - Nox Formulae - Arcada - Pantheon of Blood - Apokryphon
»
(Lien direct)
ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) vient de signer sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD de son deuxième album à venir dans le courant de l'année.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEKONG DELTA (Techno-Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son prochain album Tales Of A Future Past qui sortira dans le courant de l'année.

1. Landscape 1 - Into The Void
2. Mental Entropy
3. A Colony Of Liar Men
4. Landscape 2 - Waste Land
5. Mindeater
6. The Hollow Men
7. Landscape 3 - Inharent
8. When All Hope Is Gone
9. A Farewell To Eternity
10. Landscape 4 - Pleasant Ground		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Pangloss" tiré du nouvel album d'INTRONAUT (Metal Progressif, USA) intitulé Fluid Existential Inversions. Ce dernier sortira le 28 février via Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Procurement Of The Victuals
02. Cubensis (Bandcamp)
03. The Cull
04. Contrapasso
05. Speaking Of Orbs
06. Tripolar
07. Check Your Misfortune
08. Pangloss
09. Sour Everythings

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOX FORMULAE (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Drakon Darshan Satan le 27 mars chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Psychopath Of NOX
2. Ravens Of Terror
3. Eclipse Of Gharrasielh
4. The Black Stone Of Satan
5. The Blood Oath Of Thagirion
6. The Arrival Of Noctifer
7. Berzerks Of OD
8. Eve Of Annihilation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARCADA (Black Metal, Pérou) sortira son premier full-length Projections le 27 mars via Edged Circle Production. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Projections [8:12]
2. IAO [6:53]
3. O [6:16]
4. Lunar Possession [6:04]
5. Setheus [11:07]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PANTHEON OF BLOOD (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute sur cette page sa compilation Voices Rooted in Blood qui sortira le 31 janvier sur Signal Rex.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APOKRYPHON (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Suisse), groupe formé par Zorgh de Darkspace, sortira son premier album intitulé Subterra le 14 février prochain via Avantgarde Music. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Evangelion Of The Serpent
02. The Naasene Psalm
03. Sand Ghosts
04. The Great Ignorance
05. Anthropos
06. Nag Hammadi
07. Taxidermia
08. Subterra (Bonus Track)

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
30 Janvier 2020

