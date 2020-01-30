»

NOX FORMULAE (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Drakon Darshan Satan le 27 mars chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :



1. Psychopath Of NOX

2. Ravens Of Terror

3. Eclipse Of Gharrasielh

4. The Black Stone Of Satan

5. The Blood Oath Of Thagirion

6. The Arrival Of Noctifer

7. Berzerks Of OD

8. Eve Of Annihilation



