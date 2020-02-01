»

(Lien direct) ACHERONTAS (Black metal majestueux, Grèce) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son prochain album Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions qui sortira le 24 avril via Agonia Records. Il se découvre ici :



1. Paradigms Of Nyx

2. Κiss The Blood

3. The Brazen Experimentalist

4. Psychic Death "The Shattering Of Perceptions"

5. Coiled Splendor

6. The Offering Of Hemlock

7. Sermons Of The Psyche

8. Μαγεια των καθρεφτων (Magick Of Mirrors)