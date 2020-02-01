chargement...

Les news du 1 Février 2020

News
Les news du 1 Février 2020 Ad Vitam Infernal - FERAL - xINQUISITIONx - Unmerciful - Mimorium - Ergodic - Father Befouled - Necro Chaos - In the Fire - Krypta Nicestwa - Former Worlds - Yatra
Les Bretons d'AD VITAM INFERNAL (Death Metal, France) proposent de découvrir l'intégralité de leur premier album intitulé Infernal Comedy sorti hier via Lavadome Productions :

01. Ad Vitam Infernal
02. Abject
03. Hell Hunger
04. God Shall Not Take Your Hand
05. No Sides
06. To Cross The Rivers
07. Rise! Our Souls...
08. Insane Prayer

Partenariat pour une date locale : FERAL (Crust/Sludge Grind) et xINQUISITIONx (Fastcore) joueront le samedi 8 février sur Marseille, à La Salle Gueule.

La page de l'événement : https://www.facebook.com/events/523986321515625/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Wrath Encompassed le 24 avril via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Incineration
2. Blazing Hatred
3. Predator to Prey
4. Wrath Encompassed
5. Carnage Unleashed
6. The Stench of Fear
7. Furious Precision
8. Oblivious Descent
9. Inexorable Decay

MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Hunter" tiré de son nouveau disque Blood of Qayin à paraître le 21 février sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. I Am What We Are
2. Profane Breed
3. Regret Everything in You
4. Left Hand of North
5. Two Faced Shadow
6. Throne of Whore
7. Blood of Qayin
8. Hunter

ERGODIC (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 9 mars. Tracklist :

1. Exalted Ignorance(s)
2. Veil of Dementia
3. Lashed to Control

FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir en CD son live Anointed in Darkness - Live in Europe chez Krucyator Productions. Setlist :

01. Sacrilegious Defilement
02. Vomiting Impurity
03. Holy Rotten Blood
04. Exalted Offal
05. Ungodly Rest
06. Indulgence of Abhorrent Prophecies
07. Idol Defamation
08. Testament of Unholy Essence		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECRO CHAOS (Death Metam, Portugal) sortira son premier EP Spiral of Obscurity le 20 mars via Helldprod Records au format tape. Tracklist :

1. Casket Breaker
2. Infernal Flood
3. Entanglement Of War
4. Spiral Of Obscurity

IN THE FIRE (Blackened Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Living Horror Show le 13 mars sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Take Away The Crown
2. The Living Horror Show
3. Martyrs Perished
4. Wrestling Faith
5. Lycanthropy
6. The Disease Of Man
7. Crescendo Of Bane

KRYPTA NICESTWA (Black Metal, Pologne) propose ici son nouvel EP Sarkofagi nocnych zjaw sorti hier chez Harvest of Death, sous-label de Signal Rex.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FORMER WORLDS (Sludge/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Iterations of Time via Init Records. Tracklist :

01. Spectre
02. Variations On A Cave
03. Palimpsest
04. Widow Moon

YATRA (Stoner/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Blood of the Night sut STB Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Dysthymie + Keyser
1 Février 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
01/02/2020 08:28
Unmerciful: quel manque de puissance même par rapport à Ravenous Impulse… Les vocaux, dans la même veine pourtant, sont moins hargneux qu'auparavant et les blasts semblent être jouaient au ralenti…Rendez nous le BDM des années 2000 bordel!

