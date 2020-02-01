Les news du 1 Février 2020
Les news du 1 Février 2020 Unmerciful - Mimorium - Ergodic - Father Befouled - Necro Chaos - In the Fire - Krypta Nicestwa - Former Worlds - Yatra
|»
|UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Wrath Encompassed le 24 avril via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. The Incineration
2. Blazing Hatred
3. Predator to Prey
4. Wrath Encompassed
5. Carnage Unleashed
6. The Stench of Fear
7. Furious Precision
8. Oblivious Descent
9. Inexorable Decay
|
|»
|MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Hunter" tiré de son nouveau disque Blood of Qayin à paraître le 21 février sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. I Am What We Are
2. Profane Breed
3. Regret Everything in You
4. Left Hand of North
5. Two Faced Shadow
6. Throne of Whore
7. Blood of Qayin
8. Hunter
|
|»
|ERGODIC (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 9 mars. Tracklist :
1. Exalted Ignorance(s)
2. Veil of Dementia
3. Lashed to Control
|
|»
|FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir en CD son live Anointed in Darkness - Live in Europe chez Krucyator Productions. Setlist :
01. Sacrilegious Defilement
02. Vomiting Impurity
03. Holy Rotten Blood
04. Exalted Offal
05. Ungodly Rest
06. Indulgence of Abhorrent Prophecies
07. Idol Defamation
08. Testament of Unholy Essence
|
|»
|NECRO CHAOS (Death Metam, Portugal) sortira son premier EP Spiral of Obscurity le 20 mars via Helldprod Records au format tape. Tracklist :
1. Casket Breaker
2. Infernal Flood
3. Entanglement Of War
4. Spiral Of Obscurity
|
|»
|IN THE FIRE (Blackened Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Living Horror Show le 13 mars sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Take Away The Crown
2. The Living Horror Show
3. Martyrs Perished
4. Wrestling Faith
5. Lycanthropy
6. The Disease Of Man
7. Crescendo Of Bane
|
|»
|KRYPTA NICESTWA (Black Metal, Pologne) propose ici son nouvel EP Sarkofagi nocnych zjaw sorti hier chez Harvest of Death, sous-label de Signal Rex.
|
|»
|FORMER WORLDS (Sludge/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Iterations of Time via Init Records. Tracklist :
01. Spectre
02. Variations On A Cave
03. Palimpsest
04. Widow Moon
|
|»
|YATRA (Stoner/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Blood of the Night sut STB Records.
|
Unmerciful: quel manque de puissance même par rapport à Ravenous Impulse… Les vocaux, dans la même veine pourtant, sont moins hargneux qu'auparavant et les blasts semblent être jouaient au ralenti…Rendez nous le BDM des années 2000 bordel!
01/02/2020 08:28