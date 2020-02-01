»

(Lien direct) MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Hunter" tiré de son nouveau disque Blood of Qayin à paraître le 21 février sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :



1. I Am What We Are

2. Profane Breed

3. Regret Everything in You

4. Left Hand of North

5. Two Faced Shadow

6. Throne of Whore

7. Blood of Qayin

8. Hunter



