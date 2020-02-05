»

(Lien direct) BEAST OF REVELATION (Doom/Death all-star band, Pays-Bas/USA) propose ci-dessous le titre "Legions" extrait de son premier full-length The Ancient Ritual of Death qui sort le 6 mars sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :



1. Legions

2. The Great Tribulation

3. The Cryptic Void

4. The Fallen Ones

5. Beast VI

6. The Days of Vengeance

7. The Ancient Ritual of Death

8. The Unholy Roman Empire

9. We, the Lords of Chaos



On rappelle le line-up du groupe :



A.J. van Drenth - guitars, bass, backing vocals

John McEntee - vocals

Bob Bagchus - drums



