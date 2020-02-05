chargement...

Les news du 5 Février 2020

News
Les news du 5 Février 2020 Escuela Grind - Temple of Void - Beast of Revelation - Green Lung - Ævangelist - Freeways - Hemotoxin - The Black Dahlia Murder
»
(Lien direct)
ESCUELA GRIND (Grind/Powerviolence, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour les titres "Inspiration Significance/Hyper-Victim/Private Vice, Public Benefit" extraits de son premier full-length Indoctrination qui sort le 20 mars chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. Inspirational Significance
2. Hyper-Victim
3. Private Vice, Public Benefit
4. Zalongo
5. Incel Circle Jerk
6. A Ladder of Seven Rounds
7. These Leeches
8. Indoctrinate (Interlude)
9. Your Beneficial Hate
10. Lines in Sand
11. In a Locked Room
12. Farinha
13. To Live and Die in Shittsfield
14. Million Year Picnic (M.O.S.H.)
15. These Insects Lived Like Men
16. Indoctrinated (Outro)
17. Honorkilling (Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF VOID (Doom/Death, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Casket of Shame" issu de son nouveau disque The World That Was à venir le 27 mars via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. A Beast Among Us [6:53]
2. Self-Schism [6:29]
3. A Single Obolus [1:41]
4. Leave the Light Behind [5:20]
5. Casket of Shame [7:39]
6. The World That Was [9:37]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEAST OF REVELATION (Doom/Death all-star band, Pays-Bas/USA) propose ci-dessous le titre "Legions" extrait de son premier full-length The Ancient Ritual of Death qui sort le 6 mars sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. Legions
2. The Great Tribulation
3. The Cryptic Void
4. The Fallen Ones
5. Beast VI
6. The Days of Vengeance
7. The Ancient Ritual of Death
8. The Unholy Roman Empire
9. We, the Lords of Chaos

On rappelle le line-up du groupe :

A.J. van Drenth - guitars, bass, backing vocals
John McEntee - vocals
Bob Bagchus - drums

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GREEN LUNG (Stoner/Doom/Rock, Angleterre) a signé sur Svart Records pour la réédition de Woodland Rites 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ÆVANGELIST (Black/Death, USA) est de retour avec un nouvel opus intitulé Nightmarecatcher et à paraître le 28 février chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Origin and End of All: Pain of the Fallen [17:34]
2. Ceremony of Decomposition of Bodies [12:39]
3. In the Womb of Chaos, Source of Life Energy [22:24]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FREEWAYS (Hard Rock, Canada) sortira son premier long-format True Bearings le 2 avril via Temple of Mystery Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Light, Eternal Night
2. Sorrow (Was Her Name)
3. True Bearings
4. Dead Air
5. Battered & Bruised
6. Time Is No Excuse
7. Survival



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEMOTOXIN (Technical Progressive Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel album Restructure the Molded Mind le 16 mars sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. Nihilistic Principle
2. Acrimony
3. Legion of Alienation
4. Unreality
5. Execution
6. Corrupted Flesh
7. Automation
8. Restructure the Molded Mind

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique, USA) s'intitule Verminous et sortira le 17 avril sur Metal Blade Records. Si l'album a été enregistré dans le studio du guitariste Brandon Ellis, le mixage a été confié à Tue Madsen et le mastering à Alan Douches. L'artwork est quant à lui signé Juanjo Castellano Rosado. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Verminous
02. Godlessly
03. Removal Of The Oaken Stake
04. Child Of Night
05. Sunless Empire
06. The Leather Apron's Scorn
07. How Very Dead
08. The Wereworm's Feast
09. A Womb In Dark Chrysalis (Interlude)
10. Dawn Of Rats

 Les news du
