Les news du 7 Février 2020
News
Les news du 7 Février 2020 Molested Divinity - Wardruna - Oranssi Pazuzu - Putrid Offal - anhedonist - Spectral Voice - Golden Light - Sandstorm - Hegony - Black Vice - Warlust - Virocracy
|MOLESTED DIVINITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Unearthing the Void prochainement sur New Standard Elite. Un extrait en sera bientôt dévoilé.
|WARDRUNA (Ambient / Folk, Norvège) sortira le 5 juin prochain son nouvel album intitulé Kvitravn (White Raven). Les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles ici.
Einar Selvik a écrit : "To recite and copy the past is not very difficult, but to understand and integrate ancient thoughts, tools and methods with real purpose into a creation that is relevant to the modern era is truly challenging and remains our prime goal in our work. Although the album carries a variant of my own totemic artist name, it has, in this context, little to do with me but rather refers to the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found in Nordic and other cultures all over the world. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion - are in animist traditions seen as prophetic, divine messengers, and guardians representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds."
|Le nouvel album d'ORANSSI PAZUZU (Psychedelic Black Metal, Finlande) aura pour titre Mestarin kinsi et sortira le 17 avril via Nuclear Blast. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :
01. Ilmestys
02 Tyhjyyden sakramentti
03 Uusi teknokratia
04 Oikeamielisten sali
05 Kuulen ääniä maan alta
06 Taivaan portti
|PUTRID OFFAL (Death / Grind, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son prochain album Sicknesses Obsessions qui sortira le 22 mai via Xenokorp. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Autopsy
2. Let There Be Rot
3. Dura Mater
4. Necrotic Mutilation
5. Charnel House
6. A Rot’s Caress
7. Glorify Me
8. Livor Mortis
9. Lifeblood Ejected
10. Viscera
11. Palor Mortis
12. Skilled Ritual
13. Barber Butcher
14. Y Shaped
15. Vesalius [CD] * // Veins [LP] **
16. Heaven’s Door
17. Vasectomy*
|Parasitic Records prépare la sortie d'un split entre les défunts ANHEDONIST (Death/Doom, USA) et SPECTRAL VOICE (Death / Doom, USA). Plus d'information à venir très bientôt.
|GOLDEN LIGHT (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Sacred Colour of the Source of Light le 24 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sceptre of Solar Idolatry [3:46]
2. The Westen Gate [9:19]
3. Dawn of History [7:28]
4. Sacred Colour of the Source of Life [11:59]
|SANDSTORM (Heavy Metal, Canada) rééditera son premier long-format Time to Strike (2019, auto-poduction) le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death is Near
2. Whips and Chains
3. Witchman, Sorcerer of Satan
4. Denizen of Hell
5. Hymn to the Hell Knights
6. Lucia, Warrior of Light
|HEGONY (Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti son premier EP First Stab chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Non-Existence
02. Dark Water
03. Rotten Pile
04. Kill Me
05. Introduction to Deadly Delights
|BLACK VICE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Alchemist's Vision le 27 mars via Crown and Throne Ltd. Tracklist :
1. Ontogenesis
2. Emergence
3. Vision
4. Creation
5. Attainment
6. Salvation
7. Erasure
|WARLUST (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Unearthing Shattered Philosophies le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Created Time
2. The Burning Eyes of Satan
3. Wolvewhore
4. In The Shadow Of The Alchemyst
5. My Final Sacrifice
6. I Spit On Your Grave
7. Primal & Divine
8. To Fall Apart
|VIROCRACY (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie de son premier full-length Irradiation le 20 mars.
