Les news du 7 Février 2020
News
»
|PUTRID OFFAL (Death / Grind, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son prochain album Sicknesses Obsessions qui sortira le 22 mai via Xenokorp. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Autopsy
2. Let There Be Rot
3. Dura Mater
4. Necrotic Mutilation
5. Charnel House
6. A Rot’s Caress
7. Glorify Me
8. Livor Mortis
9. Lifeblood Ejected
10. Viscera
11. Palor Mortis
12. Skilled Ritual
13. Barber Butcher
14. Y Shaped
15. Vesalius [CD] * // Veins [LP] **
16. Heaven’s Door
17. Vasectomy*

»
|Parasitic Records prépare la sortie d'un split entre les défunts ANHEDONIST (Death/Doom, USA) et SPECTRAL VOICE (Death / Doom, USA). Plus d'information à venir très bientôt.

»
|GOLDEN LIGHT (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Sacred Colour of the Source of Light le 24 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sceptre of Solar Idolatry [3:46]
2. The Westen Gate [9:19]
3. Dawn of History [7:28]
4. Sacred Colour of the Source of Life [11:59]

»
|SANDSTORM (Heavy Metal, Canada) rééditera son premier long-format Time to Strike (2019, auto-poduction) le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death is Near
2. Whips and Chains
3. Witchman, Sorcerer of Satan
4. Denizen of Hell
5. Hymn to the Hell Knights
6. Lucia, Warrior of Light

»
|HEGONY (Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti son premier EP First Stab chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Non-Existence
02. Dark Water
03. Rotten Pile
04. Kill Me
05. Introduction to Deadly Delights

»
|BLACK VICE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Alchemist's Vision le 27 mars via Crown and Throne Ltd. Tracklist :
1. Ontogenesis
2. Emergence
3. Vision
4. Creation
5. Attainment
6. Salvation
7. Erasure

»
|WARLUST (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Unearthing Shattered Philosophies le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Created Time
2. The Burning Eyes of Satan
3. Wolvewhore
4. In The Shadow Of The Alchemyst
5. My Final Sacrifice
6. I Spit On Your Grave
7. Primal & Divine
8. To Fall Apart

»
|VIROCRACY (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie de son premier full-length Irradiation le 20 mars.

