(Lien direct) WARLUST (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Unearthing Shattered Philosophies le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Death Created Time

2. The Burning Eyes of Satan

3. Wolvewhore

4. In The Shadow Of The Alchemyst

5. My Final Sacrifice

6. I Spit On Your Grave

7. Primal & Divine

8. To Fall Apart



