(Lien direct) WARDRUNA (Ambient / Folk, Norvège) sortira le 5 juin prochain son nouvel album intitulé Kvitravn (White Raven). Les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles ici.



Einar Selvik a écrit : "To recite and copy the past is not very difficult, but to understand and integrate ancient thoughts, tools and methods with real purpose into a creation that is relevant to the modern era is truly challenging and remains our prime goal in our work. Although the album carries a variant of my own totemic artist name, it has, in this context, little to do with me but rather refers to the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found in Nordic and other cultures all over the world. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion - are in animist traditions seen as prophetic, divine messengers, and guardians representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds."