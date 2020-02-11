|
Les news du 11 Février 2020
News
Les news du 11 Février 2020 Mörk Gryning - Plague - Borgne - Regarde Les Hommes Tomber - Necrostrigis - Skumstrike - Grift - Scarab - Pestifer - Fuel for Nightmares - Deadly Carnage - WuW - November Grief - Rage Against The Machine
|»
|MÖRK GRYNING (Black/Death Metal) vient de signer sur Season Of Mist Records et prépare actuellement la sortie d'un nouvel album :
MÖRK GRYNING a écrit : "The sleepers are asleep no more. The dead are resting peacefully no more. After many years of slumber, the old flame of chaos has flared up once again to fill our hearts and souls.
We are very proud to announce that our new album will be released under the banner of Season of Mist. A label not only known for their extremely strong collection of artists, but also for their professional and honest work over many years.
This album is a creation of MÖRK GRYNING's original members Goth Gorgon and Draakh Kimera with contributions from members who were part of us on later releases.
Music wise, it returns to the melody based, straightforward style of the debut "Tusen år har gått" with hellish blast beats alternated with epic pagan rhythms and acoustic breaks. A furious assault upon the civilized world and a descent into the nether regions of the world beyond. Join us into the maelstrom!"
|
|»
|PLAGUE (Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son premier album Portraits Of Mind qui sortira le 14 février via Redefining Darkness Records et Nuclear Winter Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Intersperce
2. Portal Into Reality
3. Pandemic
4. Deranged Madness
5. Cave Of Vectors
6. Shattering The Illusions
7. Mind Control
|
|»
|BORGNE (Black metal ambiant, Suisse) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Y prévu pour le 6 mars via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. "Je Deviens Mon Propre Abysse" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ascension qui sortira le 28 février via Season Of Mist. "The Renegade Son" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|NECROSTRIGIS (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira une compilation vinyle intitulée From Bleak Cavernous Chambers le 9 mars chez Nebular Carcoma. Les détails :
Side A:
1. Night Sabbath Metal
2. Above the Profound Darkness of Underground
3. The Temple of Murderous Shadows
4. Grave Cavern (Hunting for Blood)
Side B:
5. The Time of Archaic Alliance
6. W-interludium
7. Cursed Dead Marshes
8. Fires of the Devil’s Blood
9. Possessed by the Cult of the Night
10. NecrOutro
|
|»
|SKUMSTRIKE (Speed/Punk, Québec) offre son nouvel EP Execution Void en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie prévue le 14 février via Caligari Records au format tape.
|
|»
|GRIFT (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Skimmertid" extrait de son nouveau full-length Budet qui sort le 20 mars sur Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Barn av ingenmansland
2. Skimmertid
3. Ödets bortbytingar
4. Väckelsebygd
5. Vita arkiv
6. Oraklet i Kullabo
|
|»
|SCARAB (Death Metal, Égypte) a publié une "video playthrough" pour le titre "Bloodmoon Shadows" tiré de son prochain disque Martyrs of the Storm à paraître le 6 mars chez ViciSolum Productions.
|
|»
|PESTIFER (Technical Death Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus Expanding Oblivion le 13 mars via XenoKorp. Un deuxième extrait, "Swallower of Worlds", est disponible ci-dessous.
|
|»
|FUEL FOR NIGHTMARES (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo "Lego" pour son nouveau morceau "Human Self Combustion".
|
|»
|DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black/Post-Metal, Italie) travaille sur un nouveau concept-album. Six morceaux sont déjà composés.
|
|»
|WUW (Doom Instrumental, France) sortira son deuxième album Rétablir L’Eternité le 27 mars sur Prosthetic Records. Un premier single, "Assiégé Par Les Cris Du Sursis", est d’ores et déjà en écoute sur toutes les plateformes numériques ainsi que sur Youtube.
|
|»
|Temple Of Mystery Records va rééditer au format CD la première démo de NOVEMBER GRIEF (Death Metal, Canada) intitulée To Live… In This World Of Chaos et sortie initialement en 1995. Cette réédition remasterisée pour l'occasion sera disponible à compter du 8 mars et sera également agrémentée par quelques bonus. Ci-dessous quelques extraits ainsi que le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. Veil Of Disgust
03. Infanticide
04. The Aftermath
05. Exit Life (With China White)
06. Recurring Nightmares
07. Requiem (For Mother Earth)
08. Grass Is Gold
09. T.W.O.D.
10. Psychotopsy
11. Keep Your Rosaries, Off Our Ovaries (Bonus Track)
12. Grass Is Gold (Bonus Track)
13. Echoes
|
|»
|RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (Fusion, USA) sera de retour en Europe fin août et début septembre avec une série de quelques dates que voici. Celles-ci marquent le retour du groupe après dix ans d'absence :
- Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival - Aug. 28
- Reading, UK @ Reading Festival - Aug. 30
- Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival - Sept. 1
- Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival - Sept. 4
- Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival - Sept. 6
- Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena - Sept. 8
- Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena - Sept. 10
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Ander
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par AxGxB
Par Sim
Par Fabulon
Par Scum
Par choochoo
Par choochoo
Par Neuro
Par Keyser
Par Solarian
Par Niktareum
Par Oxcidium
Par Solarian
Par Jor
Par AxGxB