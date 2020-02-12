»

(Lien direct) CRYPT DAGGER (Speed/Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "The God Fukk You" extrait de son nouvel EP From Below qui sort le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. The God Fukk You

2. Six Horned Pervertor

3. Death to All

4. Rape from the Grave

5. The Cruel Reign

6. Devastation

7. Blood for the Crypt Dagger

8. 54/40 or Fight [Dead Moon cover]



