chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
145 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Voices (EP) (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 11 Février 2020
 Les news du 11 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Ander		   
Vulture
 Vulture - Ghastly Waves & B... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Harnessing Ruin (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 10 Février 2020
 Les news du 10 Février 2020... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Nekrofilth
 Nekrofilth - Worm Ritual (C)
Par Sim		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Keepers of the ... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Chainsaw... (C)
Par Scum		   
Chthe'ilist
 Chthe'ilist - Le Dernier Cr... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Ossuarium
 Ossuarium - Living Tomb (C)
Par choochoo		   
White Ward
 White Ward - Love Exchange ... (C)
Par Neuro		   
RAM
 RAM - The Throne Within (C)
Par Keyser		   
Decapitated
 Decapitated - Organic Hallu... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 7 Février 2020
 Les news du 7 Février 2020 ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Meyhnach
 Meyhnach - Non Omnis Moriar (C)
Par Oxcidium		   

Les news du 12 Février 2020

News
Les news du 12 Février 2020 Hyperdontia - Kvelertak - Norrhem - Temple Of Dread - Myrkur - Benighted - Saltas - Cemetery Filth - Crypt Dagger - Hemotoxin - To Conceal the Horns - Thy Dying Light
»
(Lien direct)
HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal, Danemark, Turquie) prévoit la sortie future via le label Me Saco Un Ojo d'un nouveau 7'' intitulé Excreted From The Flesh. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé demain.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KVELERTAK (Necro n'roll, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Splid qui sortira le 14 février via Rise Records. "Fanden Ta Dette Hull!" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NORRHEM (Black Metal Fougueux, Finlande) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Koitos sorti la semaine dernière en autoproduction. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "Sentenced To Life" tiré de l'album Blood Craving Mantras, sorti il y'a quelques mois via Testimony Records. Le groupe vient également d'annoncer que son prochain opus World Sacrifice sera enregistré pendant l'été, affaire à suivre donc !

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MYRKUR (ASMR Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Folkesange qui sortira le 20 mars via Relapse Records. "Leaves Of Yggdrasil" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BENIGHTED (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Obscene Repressed qui sortira le 10 avril via Season Of Mist. "Implore The Negative" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SALTAS (Death/Doom, Suède) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Astral Funeral March" tiré de son premier album Mors Salis: Opus I à paraître le 15 mars viaNuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Metaspiritual Redisintegration
2. Tremors
3. Astral Funeral March
4. Dimensional Seismic Waves
5. This Is the Death
6. The Rotting Resonance
7. ...the Liberation
8. Reversed Atom(b)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CEMETERY FILTH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Dominion le 13 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. Subduction
2. Exhumed Visions
3. Paralytic Scourge
4. Aeons In Dis
5. Festering Vacuity
6. Churning of the Shallows
7. Devoured by Dread
8. From Euphonic Crypts
9. Dominion

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPT DAGGER (Speed/Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "The God Fukk You" extrait de son nouvel EP From Below qui sort le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The God Fukk You
2. Six Horned Pervertor
3. Death to All
4. Rape from the Grave
5. The Cruel Reign
6. Devastation
7. Blood for the Crypt Dagger
8. 54/40 or Fight [Dead Moon cover]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEMOTOXIN (Progressive Technical Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel album Restructure the Molded Mind le 16 mars chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. Nihilistic Principle
2. Acrimony
3. Legions of Alienation
4. Unreality
5. Execution
6. Corrupted Flesh
7. Automation
8. Restructure the Molded Mind

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TO CONCEAL THE HORNS (Death/Black, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Purist le 1er mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Ataraxy - Intro
2. Realm of Averiandur
3. Wanderer in Time
4. The Rite of Purification
5. Musta Usva
6. Vapaus - Interlude
7. Death Horizon

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THY DYING LIGHT (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 11 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Under the Horns
2. Cold In Death
3. Impaler
4. Black Death
5. The Rise of Evil
6. Ritual Altar
7. Fist of Satan
8. Temple of Flesh
9. Thy Dying Light
10. Death Knell		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
12 Février 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia
Voices (EP)
2020 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Benighted
 Benighted
Brutal Death - 1998 - France		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia
Death Metal - 2015 - Danemark / Turquie		   
Kvelertak
 Kvelertak
Necro n'roll - 2007 - Norvège		   
Myrkur
 Myrkur
ASMR Metal - 2013 - Danemark		   
Norrhem
 Norrhem
Black Metal Fougueux - 2017 - Finlande		   
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread
Death Metal Old-School - 2017 - Allemagne		   
Thy Dying Light
 Thy Dying Light
Black Metal - 2016 - Royaume-Uni		   
Schizophrenia
Voices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Beneath The Massacre
Fearmonger
Lire la chronique
Vulture
Ghastly Waves & Battered Gr...
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Dusk
The Wanderer of the Cold North
Lire la chronique
Nova
Veniamo Dal Cielo
Lire la chronique
Nekrofilth
Worm Ritual
Lire la chronique
Helloween
Keepers of the Seven Keys p...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #30 - La Mort fait recette !
Lire le podcast
Black Mold
Tales of Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
RAM
The Throne Within
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Love Exchange Failure
Lire la chronique
Adversary
Forgotten Remains Of Death ...
Lire la chronique
Svart Crown
Wolves Among The Ashes
Lire la chronique
Leprophiliac
Caskets Of Flesh (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nawaharjan
Lokabrenna
Lire la chronique
Sadus
Chemical Exposure (Illusions)
Lire la chronique
Crusadist
The Unholy Grail
Lire la chronique
Ulcerot
Necuratu (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Magnum Opus Caelestis
Lire la chronique
SLAVE ONE pour la sortie de l'album "Omega Disciples"
Lire l'interview
Wounds
Light Eater (EP)
Lire la chronique
God Dethroned
Illuminati
Lire la chronique
Mörbid Carnage
Glory To Satan Soldiers (EP)
Lire la chronique
Astriferous
Raise High The Scepter Of I...
Lire la chronique
Shadow's Mortuary
Kuoleman Portit
Lire la chronique
Arkona
Age of Capricorn
Lire la chronique
NEDXXX
NEDXXX
Lire la chronique
Ringarë
Under Pale Moon
Lire la chronique
Cannabis Corpse
Nug So Vile
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - Bilan 2019
Lire le podcast