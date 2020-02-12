|
Les news du 12 Février 2020
News
Les news du 12 Février 2020 Hyperdontia - Kvelertak - Norrhem - Temple Of Dread - Myrkur - Benighted - Saltas - Cemetery Filth - Crypt Dagger - Hemotoxin - To Conceal the Horns - Thy Dying Light
|»
|HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal, Danemark, Turquie) prévoit la sortie future via le label Me Saco Un Ojo d'un nouveau 7'' intitulé Excreted From The Flesh. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé demain.
|
|»
|KVELERTAK (Necro n'roll, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Splid qui sortira le 14 février via Rise Records. "Fanden Ta Dette Hull!" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|NORRHEM (Black Metal Fougueux, Finlande) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Koitos sorti la semaine dernière en autoproduction. Il s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "Sentenced To Life" tiré de l'album Blood Craving Mantras, sorti il y'a quelques mois via Testimony Records. Le groupe vient également d'annoncer que son prochain opus World Sacrifice sera enregistré pendant l'été, affaire à suivre donc !
|
|»
|MYRKUR (ASMR Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Folkesange qui sortira le 20 mars via Relapse Records. "Leaves Of Yggdrasil" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|BENIGHTED (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Obscene Repressed qui sortira le 10 avril via Season Of Mist. "Implore The Negative" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|SALTAS (Death/Doom, Suède) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Astral Funeral March" tiré de son premier album Mors Salis: Opus I à paraître le 15 mars viaNuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Metaspiritual Redisintegration
2. Tremors
3. Astral Funeral March
4. Dimensional Seismic Waves
5. This Is the Death
6. The Rotting Resonance
7. ...the Liberation
8. Reversed Atom(b)
|
|»
|CEMETERY FILTH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Dominion le 13 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. Subduction
2. Exhumed Visions
3. Paralytic Scourge
4. Aeons In Dis
5. Festering Vacuity
6. Churning of the Shallows
7. Devoured by Dread
8. From Euphonic Crypts
9. Dominion
|
|»
|CRYPT DAGGER (Speed/Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "The God Fukk You" extrait de son nouvel EP From Below qui sort le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The God Fukk You
2. Six Horned Pervertor
3. Death to All
4. Rape from the Grave
5. The Cruel Reign
6. Devastation
7. Blood for the Crypt Dagger
8. 54/40 or Fight [Dead Moon cover]
|
|»
|HEMOTOXIN (Progressive Technical Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel album Restructure the Molded Mind le 16 mars chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. Nihilistic Principle
2. Acrimony
3. Legions of Alienation
4. Unreality
5. Execution
6. Corrupted Flesh
7. Automation
8. Restructure the Molded Mind
|
|»
|TO CONCEAL THE HORNS (Death/Black, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Purist le 1er mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Ataraxy - Intro
2. Realm of Averiandur
3. Wanderer in Time
4. The Rite of Purification
5. Musta Usva
6. Vapaus - Interlude
7. Death Horizon
|
|»
|THY DYING LIGHT (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 11 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Under the Horns
2. Cold In Death
3. Impaler
4. Black Death
5. The Rise of Evil
6. Ritual Altar
7. Fist of Satan
8. Temple of Flesh
9. Thy Dying Light
10. Death Knell
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par AxGxB
Par Sim
Par Fabulon
Par Scum
Par choochoo
Par choochoo
Par Neuro
Par Keyser
Par Solarian
Par Niktareum
Par Oxcidium