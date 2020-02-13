»

(Lien direct) V, le nouvel album d'HAVOK (Thrash, USA) sortira le 1er mai sur Century Media Records. Ce dernier a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Mark Lewis alors que l'artwork est signé Eliran Kantor. En attendant que soit dévoilé un premier extrait, découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting :



01. Post-Truth Era

02. Fear Campaign

03. Betrayed By Technology

04. Ritual Of The Mind

05. Interface With The Infinite

06. Dab Tsog

07. Phantom Force

08. Cosmetic Surgery

09. Panpsychism

10. Merchants Of Death

11. Don't Do It



David Sanchez a écrit : "A lot of experimentation went into the writing and recording of “V”. The album offers the same intensity that we’re known for, but with a few twists that may surprise people. The music is dense with lots of different intertwining parts and we’re beyond excited to release our best-sounding record to date."