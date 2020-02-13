|
Les news du 13 Février 2020
Les news du 13 Février 2020 Cénotaphe - Slow Fall - Ensnared - Midas - Arkan - Magick Touch - Izthmi - Anhedonist - Spectral Voice - Havok
|Le premier album de CÉNOTAPHE (Black Metal, France) est sorti aujourd'hui. Il s'intitule Monte Verità. Disponible en CD via Ossuaire Records, il s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Myosis
02. Aux cieux antérieurs
03. L'œuf de mammon
04. De mon promontoire astral
05. Intolérante thébaïde
06. Ne m'oubliez
07. Emersion
08. Monte Verità
|SLOW FALL (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir un nouveau single, "Exile The Day".
|ENSNARED (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Inimicus Generis Humani en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il sort demain sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent.
|MIDAS (Heavy/Hard Rock, USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "White Wolf" issu de sa compilation Demo Tapes à paraître le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Clash of Steel
2. Gauntlet
3. White Lightning
4. Blackened Blade
5. Sands of Time
6. Usurper
7. Street Knights
8. White Wolf
|ARKAN (Middle Eastern Melodic Death Metal, France) a posté un nouveau titre, "Crawl", en écoute sur YouTube.
|MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "To the Limit" extrait de son nouvel opus Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll à venir le 29 mai via Edged Circle Productions.
|IZTHMI (Atmospheric/Black Metal) offre son nouvel album The Arrows of Our Ways en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Within The Mind Records.
|Dark Descent Records sortira le 13 mars prochain un split réunissant les défunts ANHEDONIST (Death / Doom, USA) à leurs compatriotes de SPECTRAL VOICE (Death / Doom, USA). Disponible au format 7", ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Anhedonist - Anhedonist - Abject Darkness
02. Spectral Voice - Ineffable Winds
|Intitulé V, le nouvel album d'HAVOK (Thrash, USA) sortira le 1er mai sur Century Media Records. Ce dernier a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Mark Lewis alors que l'artwork est signé Eliran Kantor. En attendant que soit dévoilé un premier extrait, découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting :
01. Post-Truth Era
02. Fear Campaign
03. Betrayed By Technology
04. Ritual Of The Mind
05. Interface With The Infinite
06. Dab Tsog
07. Phantom Force
08. Cosmetic Surgery
09. Panpsychism
10. Merchants Of Death
11. Don't Do It
David Sanchez a écrit : "A lot of experimentation went into the writing and recording of “V”. The album offers the same intensity that we’re known for, but with a few twists that may surprise people. The music is dense with lots of different intertwining parts and we’re beyond excited to release our best-sounding record to date."
