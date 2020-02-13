chargement...

Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Voices (EP) (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 11 Février 2020
 Les news du 11 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Ander		   
Vulture
 Vulture - Ghastly Waves & B... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Harnessing Ruin (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 10 Février 2020
 Les news du 10 Février 2020... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Nekrofilth
 Nekrofilth - Worm Ritual (C)
Par Sim		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Keepers of the ... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Chainsaw... (C)
Par Scum		   
Chthe'ilist
 Chthe'ilist - Le Dernier Cr... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Ossuarium
 Ossuarium - Living Tomb (C)
Par choochoo		   
White Ward
 White Ward - Love Exchange ... (C)
Par Neuro		   
RAM
 RAM - The Throne Within (C)
Par Keyser		   
Decapitated
 Decapitated - Organic Hallu... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 7 Février 2020
 Les news du 7 Février 2020 ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Meyhnach
 Meyhnach - Non Omnis Moriar (C)
Par Oxcidium		   

Les news du 13 Février 2020

News
Les news du 13 Février 2020 Cénotaphe - Slow Fall - Ensnared - Midas - Arkan - Magick Touch - Izthmi - Anhedonist - Spectral Voice - Havok
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de CÉNOTAPHE (Black Metal, France) est sorti aujourd'hui. Il s'intitule Monte Verità. Disponible en CD via Ossuaire Records, il s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Myosis
02. Aux cieux antérieurs
03. L'œuf de mammon
04. De mon promontoire astral
05. Intolérante thébaïde
06. Ne m'oubliez
07. Emersion
08. Monte Verità

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLOW FALL (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir un nouveau single, "Exile The Day".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENSNARED (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Inimicus Generis Humani en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il sort demain sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIDAS (Heavy/Hard Rock, USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "White Wolf" issu de sa compilation Demo Tapes à paraître le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Clash of Steel
2. Gauntlet
3. White Lightning
4. Blackened Blade
5. Sands of Time
6. Usurper
7. Street Knights
8. White Wolf

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARKAN (Middle Eastern Melodic Death Metal, France) a posté un nouveau titre, "Crawl", en écoute sur YouTube.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "To the Limit" extrait de son nouvel opus Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll à venir le 29 mai via Edged Circle Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IZTHMI (Atmospheric/Black Metal) offre son nouvel album The Arrows of Our Ways en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Within The Mind Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Dark Descent Records sortira le 13 mars prochain un split réunissant les défunts ANHEDONIST (Death / Doom, USA) à leurs compatriotes de SPECTRAL VOICE (Death / Doom, USA). Disponible au format 7", ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Anhedonist - Anhedonist - Abject Darkness
02. Spectral Voice - Ineffable Winds

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé V, le nouvel album d'HAVOK (Thrash, USA) sortira le 1er mai sur Century Media Records. Ce dernier a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Mark Lewis alors que l'artwork est signé Eliran Kantor. En attendant que soit dévoilé un premier extrait, découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting :

01. Post-Truth Era
02. Fear Campaign
03. Betrayed By Technology
04. Ritual Of The Mind
05. Interface With The Infinite
06. Dab Tsog
07. Phantom Force
08. Cosmetic Surgery
09. Panpsychism
10. Merchants Of Death
11. Don't Do It

David Sanchez a écrit : "A lot of experimentation went into the writing and recording of “V”. The album offers the same intensity that we’re known for, but with a few twists that may surprise people. The music is dense with lots of different intertwining parts and we’re beyond excited to release our best-sounding record to date." 		Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
13 Février 2020

