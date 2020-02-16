chargement...

Lurker of Chalice
 Lurker of Chalice - Telluri... (C)
Par northstar		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Mysticum
 Mysticum - Planet Satan (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 14 Février 2020
 Les news du 14 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Voices (EP) (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Svarttjern
 Svarttjern - Shame Is Just ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 13 Février 2020
 Les news du 13 Février 2020... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 11 Février 2020
 Les news du 11 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vulture
 Vulture - Ghastly Waves & B... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Harnessing Ruin (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 10 Février 2020
 Les news du 10 Février 2020... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Nekrofilth
 Nekrofilth - Worm Ritual (C)
Par Sim		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Keepers of the ... (C)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 16 Février 2020

News
Les news du 16 Février 2020 nerve saw - Ritual Dictates - Stinky - Necrophiliac - Comaniac
»
(Lien direct)
NERVE SAW (Swedeath, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Peril qui sortira le 27 mars via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. A Fool
2. Life Goes On... Not
3. No Lead
4. The Red Line
5. Ghosts In Dialogue
6. Empty Heart
7. Nails
8. Last Verse For The Buried
9. P.I.A.T.
10. The Eye Of The Golem
11. Wolves Of The 80's

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL DICTATES (Black/Rock avec Justin Hagberg (3 Inches of Blood) et Ash Pearson (Revocation, ex-3 Inches of Blood)) a dévoilé ici un deuxième extrait de son premier long-format Give in to Despair à venir le 3 avril chez Artoffact Records. Tracklist :

1. It's About Goddamn Time (The Hours Of Folly Part One)
2. Dominance and Will
3. Given to Despair
4. Obsolete Instinct
5. Last Phase of Life
6. Poisonous Proclamation
7. Aperiam in Porta
8. Extinction
9. Indivisible Mind
10. What Cannot Be Altered Must Be Endured
11. Terror of Time (The Hours of Folly Part 2)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STINKY (Melodic Hardcore/Punk, France) a signé sur M-Theory Audio pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Of Lost Things courant mai.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) vient de mettre en ligne sa toute première vidéo pour le morceau "GodBundy" extrait de son nouveau full-length No Living Man is Innocent qui sort le 12 mars via Xtreem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) présente un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Holodox à venir le 3 avril sur Metalworld. Il s'agit de "The New Face Of Hell".

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Février 2020

