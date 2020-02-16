»

(Lien direct) RITUAL DICTATES (Black/Rock avec Justin Hagberg (3 Inches of Blood) et Ash Pearson (Revocation, ex-3 Inches of Blood)) a dévoilé ici un deuxième extrait de son premier long-format Give in to Despair à venir le 3 avril chez Artoffact Records. Tracklist :



1. It's About Goddamn Time (The Hours Of Folly Part One)

2. Dominance and Will

3. Given to Despair

4. Obsolete Instinct

5. Last Phase of Life

6. Poisonous Proclamation

7. Aperiam in Porta

8. Extinction

9. Indivisible Mind

10. What Cannot Be Altered Must Be Endured

11. Terror of Time (The Hours of Folly Part 2)