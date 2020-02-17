chargement...

Les news du 17 Février 2020

News
Les news du 17 Février 2020 Carnation - Spirit Adrift - Falloch
»
(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) vient de commencer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Season Of Mist. Plus d'infos prochainement...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRIT ADRIFT (Doom, USA) vient de signer sur Century Media Records. Le groupe et le label préparent pour le 24 avril prochain la réédition des deux premiers albums intitulés Curse Of Conception et Divided By Darkness. Un nouvel album devrait également voir le jour d'ici la fin de l'année.

SPIRIT ADRIFT a écrit : “We’re thrilled about our new partnership with Century Media. Everyone we’ve dealt with at the label has been a pleasure to work with right out of the gate. We already feel a strong sense of mutual respect, and it’s clear the label and the band share a united vision for the future. 2020 will be a transformative period for SPIRIT ADRIFT, and Century Media is the perfect new partner to spread our music to as many people as possible. We say it every time, but we mean it every time: our new material is our strongest to date. The songs we’ve been working on encapsulate each era of the band, while experimenting even further with the limits of what we can achieve. As always, we are pushing ourselves to explore fresh ideas without abandoning our identity. As always, we are pushing the limits of our playing abilities. And as always, you can expect the unexpected. Thank you all for the continued support, and we’ll see you soon.”

»
(Lien direct)
FALLOCH (Folk metal/Post-rock, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son EP Diabolus sorti vendredi en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Diabolus
2. Sanctus
3. Oriens Splendor

Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
17 Février 2020

