Les news du 18 Février 2020
News
Les news du 18 Février 2020 Revenge - Traveler - Sinister - Dispersed - Carthage - Aborted - Pearl Jam - Cénotaphe - Primeval Mass - Malokarpatan - Mimorium - Winternius - Helioss
|REVENGE (Black Metal, Canada) fera son retour via Underground Activitsts le 22 mai prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Strike.Smother.Dehumanize. Voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :
01. Reaper Abyss (Real Rain)
02. Reign Power (Above All Born)
03. Oath Violator
04. Salvation Smothered (Genocide Of Flock)
05. Human Animal
06. Excommunication
07. Lightning Mythos
08. Self Segregation (System Torched)
09. Death Hand (Strike Dehumanization)
10. Apostasy Imposed (Takeover Mode)
|Les Canadiens de TRAVELER (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Termination Shock le 24 avril via Gates Of Hell Records. L'artwork est signé une fois de plus Dylan Barstad.
|SINISTER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Deformation of the Holy Realm le 22 mai sur Massacre Records.
|DISPERSED (Brutal Death, Biélorussie/Russie) rejoint les rangs de New Standard Elite pour la sortie d'un promo et d'un full-length dans le courant de l'année.
|CARTHAGE (Brutal Death, Grèce) sortira un nouveau promo 2-titres intitulé Pyrrhic War in Sicily. Un nouvel album de 30 minutes est également en préparation. Le groupe annonce aussi avoir recruté un nouveau chanteur en la personne de Andy Byrd (Deuteronomy, Khoraja).
|ABORTED (Brutal Death, Belgique) sortira son nouvel EP La Grande Mascarade le 17 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Gloom and the Art of Tribulation
02. Serpent of Depravity
03. Funereal Maledictiontotal
|Intitulé Gigaton, le nouvel album de PEARL JAM (Grunge, USA) sortira le 27 mars sur Universal Republic et Monkeywrench Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Superblood Wolfmoon" :
01. Who Ever Said
02. Superblood Wolfmoon
03. Dance Of The Clairvoyants
04. Quick Escape
05. Alright
06. Seven O'Clock
07. Never Destination
08. Take The Long Way
09. Buckle Up
10. Comes Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross
|CÉNOTAPHE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier full-length Monte Verità le 10 mars via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Myosis
2. Aux cieux antérieurs
3. L'oeuf de mammon
4. De mon promontoire astral
5. Intolérante thébaide
6. Ne m'oubliez
7. Monte Verità
8. Emersion
|PRIMEVAL MASS (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Nine Altars en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 21 février sur Katoptron IX Records.
|MALOKARPATAN (Black/Heavy, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "V brezových hájech poblíž Babinej zjavoval sa nám podsvetný velmož" extrait de son nouveau disque Krupinské ohne (The Fires of Krupina) qui sort le 20 mars chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. V brezových hájech poblíž Babinej zjavoval sa nám podsvetný velmož [13:02]
2. Ze semena viselcuov čarovný koren povstáva [9:47]
3. Na černém kuoni sme lítali firmamentem [6:58]
4. Filipojakubská noc na Štangarígelských skalách [7:52]
5. Krupinské ohne poštyrikráte teho roku vzplanuli [10:43]
|MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé sur ce lien son nouvel opus Blood of Qayin à venir le 21 février via Spread Evil Productions.
|WINTERNIUS (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Open the Portal le 1er mars sur Black Tears Label.
|HELIOSS (Symphonic Black/Death, France) vient de dévoiler la pochette ainsi que la tracklist et les différents guests qui seront présents sur son quatrième album Devenir le Soleil à paraître chez Satanath Records et Mourning Light Records ce printemps.
1 - ... Et Dieu se Tut (5:10)
2 - A Wall of Certainty (4:52)
3 - The End of the Empire (4:26)
4 - Let the World Forget Me (6:01)
5 - Singularity (3:11)
6 - An Endless Stream (6:32)
7 - La Lèpre des Hommes (7:29)
8 - Devenir le Soleil (24:02)
9 - Now... Shine! (4:20)
Guests :
-Mikko Koskinen (Proscription, The Lifted Veil) : Drums
-Count D. (SEIDE Black Metal) : vocals on 8-1
-Frédéric Gervais (Orakle, Cor Serpentii) : vocals on 8-2
-Aline Boussaroque (Përl) : vocals on 8-3
-Romaric Lamare (Malkavian, Damage Done) : Vocals on 8-4
-Sam Pillay (POINT MORT) : vocals on 8-5
-Aurélien Fouet-Barak (Human Vacuum, Assent) : percussions on 8-4
-Simon C. (Æthĕrĭa Conscĭentĭa, Nullentropy) : alto saxophone on 8-5
-Raphaël Verguin (Psygnosis, Spectrale, Rïcïnn) : Cello on 5, 8-2 and 9
-Elisabeth Muller : violin on 5
-Julien Simon (page42.org) : lyrics on 8
J'ai renoncé à ce groupe après le 3e album, ici.
En espérant que l'EP d'ABORTED relève un peu le niveau du dernier album...
18/02/2020 11:02
18/02/2020 10:00