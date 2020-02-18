»

(Lien direct) HELIOSS (Symphonic Black/Death, France) vient de dévoiler la pochette ainsi que la tracklist et les différents guests qui seront présents sur son quatrième album Devenir le Soleil à paraître chez Satanath Records et Mourning Light Records ce printemps.



1 - ... Et Dieu se Tut (5:10)

2 - A Wall of Certainty (4:52)

3 - The End of the Empire (4:26)

4 - Let the World Forget Me (6:01)

5 - Singularity (3:11)

6 - An Endless Stream (6:32)

7 - La Lèpre des Hommes (7:29)

8 - Devenir le Soleil (24:02)

9 - Now... Shine! (4:20)



Guests :



-Mikko Koskinen (Proscription, The Lifted Veil) : Drums

-Count D. (SEIDE Black Metal) : vocals on 8-1

-Frédéric Gervais (Orakle, Cor Serpentii) : vocals on 8-2

-Aline Boussaroque (Përl) : vocals on 8-3

-Romaric Lamare (Malkavian, Damage Done) : Vocals on 8-4

-Sam Pillay (POINT MORT) : vocals on 8-5

-Aurélien Fouet-Barak (Human Vacuum, Assent) : percussions on 8-4

-Simon C. (Æthĕrĭa Conscĭentĭa, Nullentropy) : alto saxophone on 8-5

-Raphaël Verguin (Psygnosis, Spectrale, Rïcïnn) : Cello on 5, 8-2 and 9

-Elisabeth Muller : violin on 5

-Julien Simon (page42.org) : lyrics on 8