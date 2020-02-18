chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
164 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 18 Février 2020
 Les news du 18 Février 2020... (N)
Par yog		   
Bilan 2019
 Bilan 2019 - (D)
Par AxGxB		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Wolves Of Thelema (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Khnvm
 Khnvm - Foretold Monuments ... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Lurker of Chalice
 Lurker of Chalice - Telluri... (C)
Par Bloody		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Petits labels français BM : Rupture de stock CHALLENGE
 Petits labels français BM :... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mysticum
 Mysticum - Planet Satan (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 14 Février 2020
 Les news du 14 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Voices (EP) (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Svarttjern
 Svarttjern - Shame Is Just ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 13 Février 2020
 Les news du 13 Février 2020... (N)
Par X-Death		   
PPCM #30 - La Mort fait recette !
 PPCM #30 - La Mort fait rec... (D)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 11 Février 2020
 Les news du 11 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 18 Février 2020

News
Les news du 18 Février 2020 Sinister - Dispersed - Carthage - Aborted - Pearl Jam - Cénotaphe - Primeval Mass - Malokarpatan - Mimorium - Winternius - Helioss
»
(Lien direct)
SINISTER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Deformation of the Holy Realm le 22 mai sur Massacre Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISPERSED (Brutal Death, Biélorussie/Russie) rejoint les rangs de New Standard Elite pour la sortie d'un promo et d'un full-length dans le courant de l'année.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARTHAGE (Brutal Death, Grèce) sortira un nouveau promo 2-titres intitulé Pyrrhic War in Sicily. Un nouvel album de 30 minutes est également en préparation. Le groupe annonce aussi avoir recruté un nouveau chanteur en la personne de Andy Byrd (Deuteronomy, Khoraja).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED (Brutal Death, Belgique) sortira son nouvel EP La Grande Mascarade le 17 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Gloom and the Art of Tribulation
02. Serpent of Depravity
03. Funereal Maledictiontotal		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Gigaton, le nouvel album de PEARL JAM (Grunge, USA) sortira le 27 mars sur Universal Republic et Monkeywrench Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Superblood Wolfmoon" :

01. Who Ever Said
02. Superblood Wolfmoon
03. Dance Of The Clairvoyants
04. Quick Escape
05. Alright
06. Seven O'Clock
07. Never Destination
08. Take The Long Way
09. Buckle Up
10. Comes Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CÉNOTAPHE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier full-length Monte Verità le 10 mars via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Myosis
2. Aux cieux antérieurs
3. L'oeuf de mammon
4. De mon promontoire astral
5. Intolérante thébaide
6. Ne m'oubliez
7. Monte Verità
8. Emersion		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMEVAL MASS (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Nine Altars en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 21 février sur Katoptron IX Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALOKARPATAN (Black/Heavy, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "V brezových hájech poblíž Babinej zjavoval sa nám podsvetný velmož" extrait de son nouveau disque Krupinské ohne (The Fires of Krupina) qui sort le 20 mars chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. V brezových hájech poblíž Babinej zjavoval sa nám podsvetný velmož [13:02]
2. Ze semena viselcuov čarovný koren povstáva [9:47]
3. Na černém kuoni sme lítali firmamentem [6:58]
4. Filipojakubská noc na Štangarígelských skalách [7:52]
5. Krupinské ohne poštyrikráte teho roku vzplanuli [10:43]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé sur ce lien son nouvel opus Blood of Qayin à venir le 21 février via Spread Evil Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WINTERNIUS (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Open the Portal le 1er mars sur Black Tears Label.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELIOSS (Symphonic Black/Death, France) vient de dévoiler la pochette ainsi que la tracklist et les différents guests qui seront présents sur son quatrième album Devenir le Soleil à paraître chez Satanath Records et Mourning Light Records ce printemps.

1 - ... Et Dieu se Tut (5:10)
2 - A Wall of Certainty (4:52)
3 - The End of the Empire (4:26)
4 - Let the World Forget Me (6:01)
5 - Singularity (3:11)
6 - An Endless Stream (6:32)
7 - La Lèpre des Hommes (7:29)
8 - Devenir le Soleil (24:02)
9 - Now... Shine! (4:20)

Guests :

-Mikko Koskinen (Proscription, The Lifted Veil) : Drums
-Count D. (SEIDE Black Metal) : vocals on 8-1
-Frédéric Gervais (Orakle, Cor Serpentii) : vocals on 8-2
-Aline Boussaroque (Përl) : vocals on 8-3
-Romaric Lamare (Malkavian, Damage Done) : Vocals on 8-4
-Sam Pillay (POINT MORT) : vocals on 8-5
-Aurélien Fouet-Barak (Human Vacuum, Assent) : percussions on 8-4
-Simon C. (Æthĕrĭa Conscĭentĭa, Nullentropy) : alto saxophone on 8-5
-Raphaël Verguin (Psygnosis, Spectrale, Rïcïnn) : Cello on 5, 8-2 and 9
-Elisabeth Muller : violin on 5
-Julien Simon (page42.org) : lyrics on 8		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
18 Février 2020

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

yog citer
yog
18/02/2020 11:02
J'ai renoncé à ce groupe après le 3e album, ici.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
18/02/2020 10:00
En espérant que l'EP d'ABORTED relève un peu le niveau du dernier album...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Aborted
 Aborted
Death Brutal Moderne - 1995 - Belgique		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe
Black Metal - 2015 - France		   
Malokarpatan
 Malokarpatan
Dark Heavy Metal - 2014 - Slovaquie		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam
Grunge - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Sinister
 Sinister
Death Metal - 1988 - Pays-Bas		   
Slaughtbbath
Alchemical Warfare
Lire la chronique
Yacøpsæ
Timeo Ergo Sum
Lire la chronique
Caronte
Wolves Of Thelema
Lire la chronique
Lurker of Chalice
Tellurian Slaked Furnace (C...
Lire la chronique
Azels Mountain
Wieczny sen
Lire la chronique
Petits labels français BM : Rupture de stock CHALLENGE
Lire le podcast
Come to Grief
Pray for the End (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellvetron
Trident Of Tartarean Gateways
Lire la chronique
Svarttjern
Shame Is Just A Word
Lire la chronique
Schizophrenia
Voices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Beneath The Massacre
Fearmonger
Lire la chronique
Vulture
Ghastly Waves & Battered Gr...
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Dusk
The Wanderer of the Cold North
Lire la chronique
Nova
Veniamo Dal Cielo
Lire la chronique
Nekrofilth
Worm Ritual
Lire la chronique
Helloween
Keepers of the Seven Keys p...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #30 - La Mort fait recette !
Lire le podcast
Black Mold
Tales of Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
RAM
The Throne Within
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Love Exchange Failure
Lire la chronique
Adversary
Forgotten Remains Of Death ...
Lire la chronique
Svart Crown
Wolves Among The Ashes
Lire la chronique
Leprophiliac
Caskets Of Flesh (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nawaharjan
Lokabrenna
Lire la chronique
Sadus
Chemical Exposure (Illusions)
Lire la chronique
Crusadist
The Unholy Grail
Lire la chronique
Ulcerot
Necuratu (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Magnum Opus Caelestis
Lire la chronique
SLAVE ONE pour la sortie de l'album "Omega Disciples"
Lire l'interview
Wounds
Light Eater (EP)
Lire la chronique