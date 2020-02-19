chargement...

Les news du 19 Février 2020

News
Chaotian - Deranged - Nawaharjan - Invocation - Titaan - Oblivion Gate - Vintlechkeit - Sankt Velten - Self Disgrace
»
(Lien direct)
CHAOTIAN (Death Metal, Danemark) s'apprête enfin à sortir la compilation de ses deux démos sorties en 2018 et 2019. Celle-ci aura pour titre Festering Excarnation et sortira via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Dark Descent Records (CD et LP) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Elle s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Paroxysmal Birth
02. Where Gods Excarnate
03. Chaos Kampf
04. In Eternal Servitude To Ahalpuh
05. Devastation Laureate
06. Festering Carcinolith

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DERANGED (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Deeds Of Ruthless Violence qui sera disponible le 27 mars via Agonia Records. Necro-Bulimia Interfering Afterlife" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NAWAHARJAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son premier longue-durée Lokabrenna en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 février chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warassuz (Awareness)
2. Maino (Intention)
3. Skuwwe (Reflection)
4. Utfursko (Exploration)
5. Sunjo (Realization)
6. Thwerhanassuz (Opposition)
7. Umbibrautiniz (Transformation)
8. Thrawo (Suffering)
9. Hradjungo (Liberation)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INVOCATION (Black/Death, Chili) offre son nouvel EP Attunement to Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 21 février via Iron Bonehead.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TITAAN (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus ITIMA le 16 avril sur ATMF. Tracklist :

1. ITIMA [46:38]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBLIVION GATE (Black/Funeral Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Wisdom of the Grave le 17 avril chez ATMF. Un extrait est disponible ici. Tracklist :

Morphine
Wisdom of the Grave
Give Me the Gun
A Strange Thing to Say
Lesser Key of Solomon
In The Fields where I Lay		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VINTLECHKEIT (Black Metal/Ambient, Norvège) va sortir le 27 mars via Eternal Death une compilation vinyle intitulée Svartskogen, svartvinter... / Dødssted... et reprenant deux démos sorties l'année dernière. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

-Side A-
1. Svartvinter... [8:25]
2. Svartskogen... [6:22]
-Side B-
1. Runerkrafter... [4:14]
2. Dodssted... [12:39]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SANKT VELTEN (Heavy/Thrash avec le guitariste de Darkness Arnd Klink) a sorti son premier full-length The Discreet Charm of Evil, disponible en écoute et téléchargement sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SELF DISGRACE (Thrash Metal, Italie) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Fetus in Fetu qui sortira le 7 mars sur Malevolence Records. Tracklist :

1. DELIVERANCE
2. NEVER BORN
3. THE MANSION
4. IN THE NAME OF LIES
5. WAR
6. IN CHAINS
7. CRUEL TRIBULATION		 Les news du
19 Février 2020
19 Février 2020

