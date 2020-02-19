Les news du 19 Février 2020
|CHAOTIAN (Death Metal, Danemark) s'apprête enfin à sortir la compilation de ses deux démos sorties en 2018 et 2019. Celle-ci aura pour titre Festering Excarnation et sortira via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Dark Descent Records (CD et LP) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Elle s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Paroxysmal Birth
02. Where Gods Excarnate
03. Chaos Kampf
04. In Eternal Servitude To Ahalpuh
05. Devastation Laureate
06. Festering Carcinolith
|DERANGED (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Deeds Of Ruthless Violence qui sera disponible le 27 mars via Agonia Records. Necro-Bulimia Interfering Afterlife" se découvre ici :
|NAWAHARJAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son premier longue-durée Lokabrenna en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 février chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Warassuz (Awareness)
2. Maino (Intention)
3. Skuwwe (Reflection)
4. Utfursko (Exploration)
5. Sunjo (Realization)
6. Thwerhanassuz (Opposition)
7. Umbibrautiniz (Transformation)
8. Thrawo (Suffering)
9. Hradjungo (Liberation)
|INVOCATION (Black/Death, Chili) offre son nouvel EP Attunement to Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 21 février via Iron Bonehead.
|TITAAN (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus ITIMA le 16 avril sur ATMF. Tracklist :
1. ITIMA [46:38]
|OBLIVION GATE (Black/Funeral Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Wisdom of the Grave le 17 avril chez ATMF. Un extrait est disponible ici. Tracklist :
Morphine
Wisdom of the Grave
Give Me the Gun
A Strange Thing to Say
Lesser Key of Solomon
In The Fields where I Lay
|VINTLECHKEIT (Black Metal/Ambient, Norvège) va sortir le 27 mars via Eternal Death une compilation vinyle intitulée Svartskogen, svartvinter... / Dødssted... et reprenant deux démos sorties l'année dernière. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
-Side A-
1. Svartvinter... [8:25]
2. Svartskogen... [6:22]
-Side B-
1. Runerkrafter... [4:14]
2. Dodssted... [12:39]
|SANKT VELTEN (Heavy/Thrash avec le guitariste de Darkness Arnd Klink) a sorti son premier full-length The Discreet Charm of Evil, disponible en écoute et téléchargement sur Bandcamp.
|SELF DISGRACE (Thrash Metal, Italie) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Fetus in Fetu qui sortira le 7 mars sur Malevolence Records. Tracklist :
1. DELIVERANCE
2. NEVER BORN
3. THE MANSION
4. IN THE NAME OF LIES
5. WAR
6. IN CHAINS
7. CRUEL TRIBULATION
