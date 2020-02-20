»

(Lien direct) MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Misanthrosophie le 24 mars via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :



1. Architektur fern Struktur

2. Nebel Haras

3. My Path Of Stars

4. Constant Companion

5. The only reason to stay

6. Imaginations through the horn-crowned skull

7. Pulsar

8. Misanthrosophie

9. Aus Tiefen empor…



