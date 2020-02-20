chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
175 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Vs. (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Inferna... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 19 Février 2020
 Les news du 19 Février 2020... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Les news du 18 Février 2020
 Les news du 18 Février 2020... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Mourir
 Mourir - Animal Bouffe Animal (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Wolves Of Thelema (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Khnvm
 Khnvm - Foretold Monuments ... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   

Les news du 20 Février 2020

News
Les news du 20 Février 2020 Head of the Demon - Necrobode - Membaris
»
(Lien direct)
HEAD OF THE DEMON (Black/Doom, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Deadly Black Doom le 30 avril sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive. Tracklist :

1. The House of Peor [9:14]
2. Dawn Walker [7:17]
3. En to Pan [8:33]
4. Set-Sutekh [7:04]
5. St. Cyprian [8:09]
6. Voidsoul [9:49]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROBODE (Black/Death, Portugal) offre son premier full-length Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Misanthrosophie le 24 mars via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Architektur fern Struktur
2. Nebel Haras
3. My Path Of Stars
4. Constant Companion
5. The only reason to stay
6. Imaginations through the horn-crowned skull
7. Pulsar
8. Misanthrosophie
9. Aus Tiefen empor…

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
20 Février 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Head of the Demon
 Head of the Demon
Doom / Black Metal - 2012 - Suède		   
Pearl Jam
Vs.
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Infernal Comedy
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
Mort/Vivant
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Symphonies Of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Animal Bouffe Animal
Lire la chronique
Slaughtbbath
Alchemical Warfare
Lire la chronique
Yacøpsæ
Timeo Ergo Sum
Lire la chronique
Caronte
Wolves Of Thelema
Lire la chronique
Lurker of Chalice
Tellurian Slaked Furnace (C...
Lire la chronique
Azels Mountain
Wieczny sen
Lire la chronique
Petits labels français BM : Rupture de stock CHALLENGE
Lire le podcast
Come to Grief
Pray for the End (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellvetron
Trident Of Tartarean Gateways
Lire la chronique
Svarttjern
Shame Is Just A Word
Lire la chronique
Schizophrenia
Voices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Beneath The Massacre
Fearmonger
Lire la chronique
Vulture
Ghastly Waves & Battered Gr...
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Dusk
The Wanderer of the Cold North
Lire la chronique
Nova
Veniamo Dal Cielo
Lire la chronique
Nekrofilth
Worm Ritual
Lire la chronique
Helloween
Keepers of the Seven Keys p...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #30 - La Mort fait recette !
Lire le podcast
Black Mold
Tales of Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
RAM
The Throne Within
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Love Exchange Failure
Lire la chronique
Adversary
Forgotten Remains Of Death ...
Lire la chronique
Svart Crown
Wolves Among The Ashes
Lire la chronique
Leprophiliac
Caskets Of Flesh (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nawaharjan
Lokabrenna
Lire la chronique
Interview de Maxime, patron d'Heidnir Webzine et High Cathedral Records
Lire l'interview