Les news du 20 Février 2020
Les news du 20 Février 2020 Head of the Demon - Necrobode - Membaris
|HEAD OF THE DEMON (Black/Doom, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Deadly Black Doom le 30 avril sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive. Tracklist :
1. The House of Peor [9:14]
2. Dawn Walker [7:17]
3. En to Pan [8:33]
4. Set-Sutekh [7:04]
5. St. Cyprian [8:09]
6. Voidsoul [9:49]
|NECROBODE (Black/Death, Portugal) offre son premier full-length Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead.
|MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Misanthrosophie le 24 mars via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Architektur fern Struktur
2. Nebel Haras
3. My Path Of Stars
4. Constant Companion
5. The only reason to stay
6. Imaginations through the horn-crowned skull
7. Pulsar
8. Misanthrosophie
9. Aus Tiefen empor…
