chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
140 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 19 Février 2020
 Les news du 19 Février 2020... (N)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 20 Février 2020
 Les news du 20 Février 2020... (N)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 18 Février 2020
 Les news du 18 Février 2020... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Choirs Of The Fa... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Inferna... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Vs. (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Mourir
 Mourir - Animal Bouffe Animal (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 20 Février 2020

News
Les news du 20 Février 2020 Naglfar - Dust Bolt - Carach Angren - Cult of Fire - Soulrot - Head of the Demon - Necrobode - Membaris
»
(Lien direct)
NAGLFAR (Black / Death, Suède) vient de signer à nouveau sur Century Media Records pour la sortie le 8 mai prochain de son nouvel album intitulé Cerecloth dont voici le tracklisting et l'artwork (signé Necrolord) :

01. Cerecloth
02. Horns
03. Like Poison For The Soul
04. Vortex Of Negativity
05. Cry Of The Serafim
06. The Dagger In Creation
07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed
08. Necronaut
09. Last Breath Of Yggdrasil

Recorded and mixed by NAGLFAR guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound AB, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of “Cerecloth” were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”
Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what “Cerecloth” holds within.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DUST BOLT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Chaos Possession", sorti aujourd'hui au format digital. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARACH ANGREN (Comédie Musicale Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Franckensteina Strataemontanus qui sortira le 29 mai via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Here In German Woodland
2. Scourged Ghoul Undead
3. Franckensteina Strataemontanus
4. The Necromancer
5. Sewn For Solitude
6. Operation Compass
7. Monster
8. Der Vampir Von Nürnberg
9. Skull With A Forked Tongue
10. Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam
11. Frederick’s Experiments

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Prévu pour le 21 mars aux formats CD et LP, le double album de CULT OF FIRE (Black Metal) intitulé Moksha / Nirvana s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

Moksha:
01. Zrození výjimečného
02. Město mrtvých
03. (ne)Čistý
04. Har Har Mahadev
05. Mokša

Nirvana:
01. Buddha 1
02. Buddha 2
03. Buddha 3
04. Buddha 4
05. Buddha 5



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) aura pour titre Victims Of Spiritual Warfare et sortira le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Un premier extrait sera diffusé très bientôt. Voici le tracklisting :

01. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
02. Nihilistic Automata
03. Buried Alive
04. I, Master
05. Perpetual Warfare
06. Godforsaken
07. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
08. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
09. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre (Bonus Track)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEAD OF THE DEMON (Black/Doom, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Deadly Black Doom le 30 avril sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive. Tracklist :

1. The House of Peor [9:14]
2. Dawn Walker [7:17]
3. En to Pan [8:33]
4. Set-Sutekh [7:04]
5. St. Cyprian [8:09]
6. Voidsoul [9:49]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROBODE (Black/Death, Portugal) offre son premier full-length Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Misanthrosophie le 24 mars via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Architektur fern Struktur
2. Nebel Haras
3. My Path Of Stars
4. Constant Companion
5. The only reason to stay
6. Imaginations through the horn-crowned skull
7. Pulsar
8. Misanthrosophie
9. Aus Tiefen empor…

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Février 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

grintold citer
grintold
20/02/2020 16:57
J’ai écouté que la première partie « moksha » pour l’instant de Cult Of Fire, et quelle claque !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Deathmaze
 Deathmaze
Eau Rouge
2020 - Throatruiner Records / GPS Productions / Fer De Lance Records		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath
Choirs Of The Fallen
2020 - Soulseller Records		   
Wormhole
 Wormhole
The Weakest Among Us
2020 - Lacerated Enemy Records		   
Seder
 Seder
Sunbled
2020 - Northern Silence Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carach Angren
 Carach Angren
Comédie Musicale Black Metal - 2003 - Pays-Bas		   
Cult of Fire
 Cult of Fire
Black Metal dévastateur - 2010 - République Tchèque		   
Dust Bolt
 Dust Bolt
Thrash Metal - 2007 - Allemagne		   
Head of the Demon
 Head of the Demon
Doom / Black Metal - 2012 - Suède		   
Naglfar
 Naglfar
Black / Death - 1992 - Suède		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot
Death Metal - 2013 - Chili		   
Seder
Sunbled
Lire la chronique
Wormhole
The Weakest Among Us
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Choirs Of The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Deathmaze
Eau Rouge
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Vs.
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Infernal Comedy
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
Mort/Vivant
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Symphonies Of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Animal Bouffe Animal
Lire la chronique
Slaughtbbath
Alchemical Warfare
Lire la chronique
Yacøpsæ
Timeo Ergo Sum
Lire la chronique
Caronte
Wolves Of Thelema
Lire la chronique
Lurker of Chalice
Tellurian Slaked Furnace (C...
Lire la chronique
Azels Mountain
Wieczny sen
Lire la chronique
Petits labels français BM : Rupture de stock CHALLENGE
Lire le podcast
Come to Grief
Pray for the End (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellvetron
Trident Of Tartarean Gateways
Lire la chronique
Svarttjern
Shame Is Just A Word
Lire la chronique
Schizophrenia
Voices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Beneath The Massacre
Fearmonger
Lire la chronique
Vulture
Ghastly Waves & Battered Gr...
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Dusk
The Wanderer of the Cold North
Lire la chronique
Nova
Veniamo Dal Cielo
Lire la chronique
Nekrofilth
Worm Ritual
Lire la chronique
Helloween
Keepers of the Seven Keys p...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #30 - La Mort fait recette !
Lire le podcast
Black Mold
Tales of Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
RAM
The Throne Within
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Love Exchange Failure
Lire la chronique
Adversary
Forgotten Remains Of Death ...
Lire la chronique