Les news du 20 Février 2020
|NAGLFAR (Black / Death, Suède) vient de signer à nouveau sur Century Media Records pour la sortie le 8 mai prochain de son nouvel album intitulé Cerecloth dont voici le tracklisting et l'artwork (signé Necrolord) :
01. Cerecloth
02. Horns
03. Like Poison For The Soul
04. Vortex Of Negativity
05. Cry Of The Serafim
06. The Dagger In Creation
07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed
08. Necronaut
09. Last Breath Of Yggdrasil
Recorded and mixed by NAGLFAR guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound AB, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of “Cerecloth” were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”
Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what “Cerecloth” holds within.
|DUST BOLT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Chaos Possession", sorti aujourd'hui au format digital. Il s'écoute ici :
|CARACH ANGREN (Comédie Musicale Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Franckensteina Strataemontanus qui sortira le 29 mai via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Here In German Woodland
2. Scourged Ghoul Undead
3. Franckensteina Strataemontanus
4. The Necromancer
5. Sewn For Solitude
6. Operation Compass
7. Monster
8. Der Vampir Von Nürnberg
9. Skull With A Forked Tongue
10. Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam
11. Frederick’s Experiments
|Prévu pour le 21 mars aux formats CD et LP, le double album de CULT OF FIRE (Black Metal) intitulé Moksha / Nirvana s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
Moksha:
01. Zrození výjimečného
02. Město mrtvých
03. (ne)Čistý
04. Har Har Mahadev
05. Mokša
Nirvana:
01. Buddha 1
02. Buddha 2
03. Buddha 3
04. Buddha 4
05. Buddha 5
|Le nouvel album de SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) aura pour titre Victims Of Spiritual Warfare et sortira le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Un premier extrait sera diffusé très bientôt. Voici le tracklisting :
01. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
02. Nihilistic Automata
03. Buried Alive
04. I, Master
05. Perpetual Warfare
06. Godforsaken
07. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
08. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
09. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre (Bonus Track)
|HEAD OF THE DEMON (Black/Doom, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Deadly Black Doom le 30 avril sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive. Tracklist :
1. The House of Peor [9:14]
2. Dawn Walker [7:17]
3. En to Pan [8:33]
4. Set-Sutekh [7:04]
5. St. Cyprian [8:09]
6. Voidsoul [9:49]
|NECROBODE (Black/Death, Portugal) offre son premier full-length Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead.
|MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Misanthrosophie le 24 mars via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Architektur fern Struktur
2. Nebel Haras
3. My Path Of Stars
4. Constant Companion
5. The only reason to stay
6. Imaginations through the horn-crowned skull
7. Pulsar
8. Misanthrosophie
9. Aus Tiefen empor…
J’ai écouté que la première partie « moksha » pour l’instant de Cult Of Fire, et quelle claque !
