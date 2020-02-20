»

(Lien direct) NAGLFAR (Black / Death, Suède) vient de signer à nouveau sur Century Media Records pour la sortie le 8 mai prochain de son nouvel album intitulé Cerecloth dont voici le tracklisting et l'artwork (signé Necrolord) :



01. Cerecloth

02. Horns

03. Like Poison For The Soul

04. Vortex Of Negativity

05. Cry Of The Serafim

06. The Dagger In Creation

07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed

08. Necronaut

09. Last Breath Of Yggdrasil



Recorded and mixed by NAGLFAR guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound AB, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of “Cerecloth” were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”

Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what “Cerecloth” holds within.