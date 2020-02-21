Les news du 21 Février 2020
News
Les news du 21 Février 2020 Jonathan Hultén - Wardruna - Darkenhöld - Dead Infection - Hyperion - Caskets Open - Grim Fate
|Le premier album de JONATHAN HULTÉN (Dark Folk, Suède), guitariste de Tribulation, s'intitule Chants From Another Place et sortira le 13 mars sur Kscope Records. Découvrez ci-dessous deux extraits avec les titres "The Mountain" et "Wasteland" :
01. A Dance In The Road
02. The Mountain
03. Next Big Day
04. The Call To Adventure
05. Wasteland
06. Outskirts
07. Holy Woods
08. Where Devils Weep
09. The Fleeting World
10. Ostbjorka Brudlat
11. The Roses
12. Deep Night
|WARDRUNA (Ambient / Folk, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Kvitravn. Il s'agit du titre "Grá" disponible ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 5 juin via Music For Nations :
WARDRUNA a écrit : Grá (Grey) is our song to the wolf. It speaks about the ancient bond and relationship between man and wolf. It seeks to address and acknowledge the cost and responsibility of being part of, and not above nature. Once again, we were given the opportunity go to Finland and work with a beautiful and brave rescued wolf called Tihu and her caretakers. The video was directed by our friend Tuukka Koski and his fantastic team at Koski Syväri. DOP by Johan Wasicki.
Lyrics with English translation can be found in the info below the video. You can also listen to the song on all digital platforms as of today.
|DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain album (actuellement en cours d'enregistrement) pour 6 novembre via Les Acteurs De l’Ombre. Affaire à suivre donc !
|On apprend le décès de Sławomir 'Cyjan" Cywoniuk, batteur de DEAD INFECTION (Goregrind, Pologne), des suites d'un cancer. L'hécatombe continue ...
|HYPERION (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Into the Maelstrom le 21 avril chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Into the Maelstrom
02. Ninja Will Strike
03. Driller Killer
04. The Maze of Polybius
05. From the Abyss
06. Bad Karma
07. Fall After Fall
08. The Ride of Heroes
09. Bridge of Death
|CASKETS OPEN (Punky Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Concrete Realms of Pain le 20 mars via Nine Records. Tracklist :
Four Shines
Riding on a Rotting Horse
Homecoming
Tunnel Guard
White Animal
Tadens Tolthe
Blossom
Soul Stained Glass
Pale Hunter
|GRIM FATE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Perished in Torment le 7 avril sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Piles of Corpses
02. You Will Rot
03. Perpetual Anguish
04. Abominations
05. Perished in Torment
06. The Final Day
