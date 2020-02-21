»

(Lien direct) WARDRUNA (Ambient / Folk, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Kvitravn. Il s'agit du titre "Grá" disponible ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 5 juin via Music For Nations :



WARDRUNA a écrit : Grá (Grey) is our song to the wolf. It speaks about the ancient bond and relationship between man and wolf. It seeks to address and acknowledge the cost and responsibility of being part of, and not above nature. Once again, we were given the opportunity go to Finland and work with a beautiful and brave rescued wolf called Tihu and her caretakers. The video was directed by our friend Tuukka Koski and his fantastic team at Koski Syväri. DOP by Johan Wasicki.



Lyrics with English translation can be found in the info below the video. You can also listen to the song on all digital platforms as of today.



