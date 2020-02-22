chargement...

Belphegor
 Belphegor - Necrodaemon Ter... (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Les news du 22 Février 2020
 Les news du 22 Février 2020... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Sons Of A Wanted Man
 Sons Of A Wanted Man - Kenoma (C)
Par the gloth		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par the gloth		   
Sijjin
 Sijjin - Angel Of The Easte... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wormhole
 Wormhole - The Weakest Amon... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 20 Février 2020
 Les news du 20 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Summoning
 Summoning - With Doom We Come (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Vs. (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Les news du 19 Février 2020
 Les news du 19 Février 2020... (N)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 18 Février 2020
 Les news du 18 Février 2020... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Choirs Of The Fa... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Inferna... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par TarGhost		   

Les news du 22 Février 2020

News
Les news du 22 Février 2020 Body Count - Bâ'a - Borgne - Aodon - Traveler - Devangelic - Har - Blood Star - Mercyless - Voices of Ruin - Enshadowed
»
(Lien direct)
BODY COUNT (Rap Metal Urbain, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Carnivore qui sortira le 6 mars via Century Media. "Bum-Rush" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BÂ'A (Black Metal Multifacettes, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album Deus Qui Non Mentitur qui sortira le 24 avril via Osmose Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. Transept
2. Titan
3. Procession
4. Des Profondeurs Je Crie
5. Un Bûcher Pour Piédestal
6. Outro		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BORGNE (Black metal ambiant, Suisse) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Y prévu pour le 6 mars via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. "A Hypnotizing, Perpetual Movement That Buries Me In Silence" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AODON (Black Atmosphérique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album 11069 via le 27 mars via Willowtip Records. "L’Infime" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAVELER (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Termination Shock le 24 avril.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Ersetu le 15 mai sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Swarm of Serpents
2. Upon the Wrath of Divinities
3. Eyes of Abzu
4. Subterranean Revelations
5. Embalmed in Visceral Fluids
6. Throne of Larvae
7. Vomiting the Infected
8. Sigils of Fallen Abominations
9. Cryptic Resurrection

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAR (Black Metal, Israël) sortira son nouvel EP Anti-Schechinah au format cassette le 10 avril chez Blood Harvest Records. Disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD STAR (Heavy Metal avec le guitariste de Visigoth Jamison Palmer) a signé sur Shadow Kingdom Records pour la sortie de son premier EP The Fear au printemps.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque The Mother of All Plagues le 7 juillet chez XenoKorp. Les détails :

Infection
Rival of the Nazarene
Banished from Heaven
Bring Me His Head
Contagion
Laquem Diaboli
Descending to Conquer
Inherit the Kingdom of Horns
The Mother of All Plagues
All Souls Are Mine
Litany of Supplication
Total Running Time: 35:00

Mixed and mastered at VAMACARA studio.
Guest solo on “Laquem Diaboli” by Stéphane VIARD (former MERCYLESS guitarist)
Guest solo on “The Mother of All Plagues” by Florent SANTINA (ABYSSAL ASCENDANT)
Guet solos on “All Souls Are Mine” by Michel DUMAS (AGRESSOR) and Anthony DERYCKE (CATACOMB)
“Sovereign Evil” Bonus CD / LP
The Third of the Storms [HELLHAMMER cover]
In League with Satan [VENOM cover]
The Exorcist [POSSESSED cover]
Go to Hell (MOTÖRHEAD cover]
Total Running Time: 14:25

Mixed at PSYKRON studio. Mastered at VAMACARA studio.
All guitars on “Go to Hell” by Stéphane VIARD (former MERCYLESS guitarist)

LINE UP
Max OTERO – Guitars & Vocals
Gautier MERKLEN – Guitars
Yann TLIGUI – Bass
Laurent MICHALAK – Drums		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOICES OF RUIN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "I Am God" tiré de son nouvel opus Path To Immortality qui sortira le 24 avril via M-Theory Audio.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENSHADOWED (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Stare Into the Abyss le 15 juin sur Odium Records. Tracklist :

An Aspect Of Chaos
The Great Animist
Beyond The Knowledge Of Truth
Blackend Mouth Of Despair
Divided You Fall
A Form Of Agony
Entropy Of men		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
22 Février 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Deathrash citer
Deathrash
22/02/2020 14:10
Grosse attente en ce qui concerne Mercyless !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
