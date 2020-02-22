Les news du 22 Février 2020
Les news du 22 Février 2020 Body Count - Bâ'a - Borgne - Aodon - Traveler - Devangelic - Har - Blood Star - Mercyless - Voices of Ruin - Enshadowed
|»
|BODY COUNT (Rap Metal Urbain, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Carnivore qui sortira le 6 mars via Century Media. "Bum-Rush" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|BÂ'A (Black Metal Multifacettes, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album Deus Qui Non Mentitur qui sortira le 24 avril via Osmose Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
1. Transept
2. Titan
3. Procession
4. Des Profondeurs Je Crie
5. Un Bûcher Pour Piédestal
6. Outro
|
|»
|BORGNE (Black metal ambiant, Suisse) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Y prévu pour le 6 mars via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. "A Hypnotizing, Perpetual Movement That Buries Me In Silence" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|AODON (Black Atmosphérique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album 11069 via le 27 mars via Willowtip Records. "L’Infime" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Ersetu le 15 mai sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Swarm of Serpents
2. Upon the Wrath of Divinities
3. Eyes of Abzu
4. Subterranean Revelations
5. Embalmed in Visceral Fluids
6. Throne of Larvae
7. Vomiting the Infected
8. Sigils of Fallen Abominations
9. Cryptic Resurrection
|
|»
|HAR (Black Metal, Israël) sortira son nouvel EP Anti-Schechinah au format cassette le 10 avril chez Blood Harvest Records. Disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|BLOOD STAR (Heavy Metal avec le guitariste de Visigoth Jamison Palmer) a signé sur Shadow Kingdom Records pour la sortie de son premier EP The Fear au printemps.
|
|»
|MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque The Mother of All Plagues le 7 juillet chez XenoKorp. Les détails :
Infection
Rival of the Nazarene
Banished from Heaven
Bring Me His Head
Contagion
Laquem Diaboli
Descending to Conquer
Inherit the Kingdom of Horns
The Mother of All Plagues
All Souls Are Mine
Litany of Supplication
Total Running Time: 35:00
Mixed and mastered at VAMACARA studio.
Guest solo on “Laquem Diaboli” by Stéphane VIARD (former MERCYLESS guitarist)
Guest solo on “The Mother of All Plagues” by Florent SANTINA (ABYSSAL ASCENDANT)
Guet solos on “All Souls Are Mine” by Michel DUMAS (AGRESSOR) and Anthony DERYCKE (CATACOMB)
“Sovereign Evil” Bonus CD / LP
The Third of the Storms [HELLHAMMER cover]
In League with Satan [VENOM cover]
The Exorcist [POSSESSED cover]
Go to Hell (MOTÖRHEAD cover]
Total Running Time: 14:25
Mixed at PSYKRON studio. Mastered at VAMACARA studio.
All guitars on “Go to Hell” by Stéphane VIARD (former MERCYLESS guitarist)
LINE UP
Max OTERO – Guitars & Vocals
Gautier MERKLEN – Guitars
Yann TLIGUI – Bass
Laurent MICHALAK – Drums
|
|»
|VOICES OF RUIN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "I Am God" tiré de son nouvel opus Path To Immortality qui sortira le 24 avril via M-Theory Audio.
|
|»
|ENSHADOWED (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Stare Into the Abyss le 15 juin sur Odium Records. Tracklist :
An Aspect Of Chaos
The Great Animist
Beyond The Knowledge Of Truth
Blackend Mouth Of Despair
Divided You Fall
A Form Of Agony
Entropy Of men
|
|
Grosse attente en ce qui concerne Mercyless !
22/02/2020 14:10