»

(Lien direct) MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque The Mother of All Plagues le 7 juillet chez XenoKorp. Les détails :



Infection

Rival of the Nazarene

Banished from Heaven

Bring Me His Head

Contagion

Laquem Diaboli

Descending to Conquer

Inherit the Kingdom of Horns

The Mother of All Plagues

All Souls Are Mine

Litany of Supplication

Total Running Time: 35:00



Mixed and mastered at VAMACARA studio.

Guest solo on “Laquem Diaboli” by Stéphane VIARD (former MERCYLESS guitarist)

Guest solo on “The Mother of All Plagues” by Florent SANTINA (ABYSSAL ASCENDANT)

Guet solos on “All Souls Are Mine” by Michel DUMAS (AGRESSOR) and Anthony DERYCKE (CATACOMB)

“Sovereign Evil” Bonus CD / LP

The Third of the Storms [HELLHAMMER cover]

In League with Satan [VENOM cover]

The Exorcist [POSSESSED cover]

Go to Hell (MOTÖRHEAD cover]

Total Running Time: 14:25



Mixed at PSYKRON studio. Mastered at VAMACARA studio.

All guitars on “Go to Hell” by Stéphane VIARD (former MERCYLESS guitarist)



LINE UP

Max OTERO – Guitars & Vocals

Gautier MERKLEN – Guitars

Yann TLIGUI – Bass

Laurent MICHALAK – Drums