SABBATH ASSEMBLY a écrit : AS IT IS! It is with mixed emotions that Sabbath Assembly has decided to bring its story to, as Robert Degrimston would say, an "inexorable" end. After a decade-long run, seven albums, and a tour for each one, the period has arrived at the end of our creative statement. While The Process Church of The Final Judgment has provided ample inspiration, the legacy of the Church now hangs like an albatross on our neck. And, to paraphrase Samuel Taylor Coleridge (and Steve Harris), the spell has been broken, and the albatross falls like lead into the sea....



Randall Dunn produced our first and our last. Bryce Goggin and Colin Marston did the middle five. Thanks especially to Svart Records for their massive support throughout, as well as Tyler from The Ajna Offensive and Adam Parfrey (RIP) from Feral House in the first wave. Timothy Wyllie (RIP) and Jodi Wille also provided immense support to the inception of this journey, connected with the book "Love Sex Fear Death."



Nathanas T. Birk handled PR with grace, with Carl Schultz brought us home for the last record. Agents Alexander Obert at Doomstar Bookings and Daniel Abecassis at Killtown Bookings also deserve much praise, as does road manager/merch man Brian Waits.



Thank you filmmakers Gretchen Heinel and Robert Piel, as well as artists Timo Ketola, View From The Coffin, Nicole Momaney, Arik Roper, Jimmy Pena, and Alex Reisfar, as well as photographers Dylan Hollingsworth an Gwenhwyfar Gattis. So many more awesome photographers from live shows- Thank you!



Following shout outs to musicians and bands in the comments. Merch will continue to be on sale on our website and through bandcamp.



SO BE IT!