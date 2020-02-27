Les news du 27 Février 2020
Les news du 27 Février 2020 Bythos - Insect Ark - Witches Hammer - Blasphamagoatachrist
|Articulé autour de membres de Behexen et Horna, BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé The Womb Of Zero le 24 avril prochain via Terratur Possessions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "When Gold Turns To Lead" :
01. Black Labyrinth
02. When Gold Turns Into Lead
03. Sorath The Opposer
04. Omega Dragon
05. Call Of The Burning Blood
06. Hymn To Lucifer
07. Legacy Of Naamah
08. Destroyer Of Illusions
09. Luciferian Dawn
|»
|Intitulé The Vanishing, le troisième album du projet INSECT ARK (Psychedelic Doom, USA), réunissant Dana Schechter (Swans) et Andy Patterson, (ex-Subrosa) sortira le 28 février via Profound Lore Records. En attendant, celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Tectonic
02. Three Gates
03. Philae
04. Danube
05. Swollen Sun
06. The Vanishing
|»
|Formé en 1984, WITCHES HAMMER (Speed/Thrash, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Damnation Is My Salvation le 15 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Solar Winds" :
01. Across Azeroth
02. Solar Winds
03. Damnation Is My Salvation
04. Within The Halls
05. Frozen God
06. Witches Hammer
07. Deadly Mantis
08. Nine Pillars
|»
|BLASPHAMAGOATACHRIST (Black Metal, Brésil/Canada) sortira son premier album le 30 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Bastardizing The Purity. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro (50 Cal. Demonic Chant)
02. Bastardizing The Purity
03. Black Nuclear Shadows
04. Abysmal Commands
05. Intro (Weapons Of Fire And Steel)
06. The Final Blood Orgy
07. Death Alchemy
08. Genocide Evocation
09. Intro (Apocalyptic Battlefields)
10. Fire Demons Of Blokula
11. Evil Revelation
