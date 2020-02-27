»

(Lien direct) BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé The Womb Of Zero le 24 avril prochain via Terratur Possessions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "When Gold Turns To Lead" :



01. Black Labyrinth

02. When Gold Turns Into Lead

03. Sorath The Opposer

04. Omega Dragon

05. Call Of The Burning Blood

06. Hymn To Lucifer

07. Legacy Of Naamah

08. Destroyer Of Illusions

09. Luciferian Dawn



