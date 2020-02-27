chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
175 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 27 Février 2020
 Les news du 27 Février 2020... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Sadus
 Sadus - Swallowed In Black (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Lifetaker
 Lifetaker - Night Intruder (C)
Par FullSail		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Février 2020
 Les news du 26 Février 2020... (N)
Par Veles Master		   
Dread Sovereign + Saturnalia Temple + Wolvennest
 Dread Sovereign + Saturnali... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 25 Février 2020
 Les news du 25 Février 2020... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Antropomorphia ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 22 Février 2020
 Les news du 22 Février 2020... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - Necrodaemon Ter... (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Sons Of A Wanted Man
 Sons Of A Wanted Man - Kenoma (C)
Par the gloth		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par the gloth		   
Sijjin
 Sijjin - Angel Of The Easte... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wormhole
 Wormhole - The Weakest Amon... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 20 Février 2020
 Les news du 20 Février 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 27 Février 2020

News
Les news du 27 Février 2020 Bythos - Insect Ark - Witches Hammer - Blasphamagoatachrist
»
(Lien direct)
Articulé autour de membres de Behexen et Horna, BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé The Womb Of Zero le 24 avril prochain via Terratur Possessions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "When Gold Turns To Lead" :

01. Black Labyrinth
02. When Gold Turns Into Lead
03. Sorath The Opposer
04. Omega Dragon
05. Call Of The Burning Blood
06. Hymn To Lucifer
07. Legacy Of Naamah
08. Destroyer Of Illusions
09. Luciferian Dawn

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Vanishing, le troisième album du projet INSECT ARK (Psychedelic Doom, USA), réunissant Dana Schechter (Swans) et Andy Patterson, (ex-Subrosa) sortira le 28 février via Profound Lore Records. En attendant, celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Tectonic
02. Three Gates
03. Philae
04. Danube
05. Swollen Sun
06. The Vanishing

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Formé en 1984, WITCHES HAMMER (Speed/Thrash, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Damnation Is My Salvation le 15 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Solar Winds" :


01. Across Azeroth
02. Solar Winds
03. Damnation Is My Salvation
04. Within The Halls
05. Frozen God
06. Witches Hammer
07. Deadly Mantis
08. Nine Pillars

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHAMAGOATACHRIST (Black Metal, Brésil/Canada) sortira son premier album le 30 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Bastardizing The Purity. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro (50 Cal. Demonic Chant)
02. Bastardizing The Purity
03. Black Nuclear Shadows
04. Abysmal Commands
05. Intro (Weapons Of Fire And Steel)
06. The Final Blood Orgy
07. Death Alchemy
08. Genocide Evocation
09. Intro (Apocalyptic Battlefields)
10. Fire Demons Of Blokula
11. Evil Revelation		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
27 Février 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Dantefever citer
Dantefever
27/02/2020 11:06
Eh ben, que de bonnes nouvelles !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Blasphamagoatachrist
 Blasphamagoatachrist
Black Metal - 2017 - Brésil / Canada		   
Lifetaker
Night Intruder
Lire la chronique
Diamond Head
The Coffin Train
Lire la chronique
Sadus
Swallowed In Black
Lire la chronique
Skullcrush
Archaic Towers Of Annihilation
Lire la chronique
Dread Sovereign + Saturnalia Temple + Wolvennest
Lire le live report
Skelethal
Antropomorphia (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Bovary
Sur ce mur trop souillé (Dé...
Lire la chronique
Feastem
Graveyard Earth
Lire la chronique
Muvitium
Evighetens Cirkel...
Lire la chronique
The True Werwolf
Devil Crisis
Lire la chronique
Sons Of A Wanted Man
Kenoma
Lire la chronique
Sijjin
Angel Of The Eastern Gate (...
Lire la chronique
Seder
Sunbled
Lire la chronique
Wormhole
The Weakest Among Us
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Choirs Of The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Deathmaze
Eau Rouge
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Vs.
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Infernal Comedy
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
Mort/Vivant
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Symphonies Of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Animal Bouffe Animal
Lire la chronique
Slaughtbbath
Alchemical Warfare
Lire la chronique
Yacøpsæ
Timeo Ergo Sum
Lire la chronique
Caronte
Wolves Of Thelema
Lire la chronique
Lurker of Chalice
Tellurian Slaked Furnace (C...
Lire la chronique
Azels Mountain
Wieczny sen
Lire la chronique
Petits labels français BM : Rupture de stock CHALLENGE
Lire le podcast
Come to Grief
Pray for the End (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellvetron
Trident Of Tartarean Gateways
Lire la chronique
Svarttjern
Shame Is Just A Word
Lire la chronique